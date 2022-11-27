Kilmacud Crokes joint-hurling boss Kieran Dowling has indicated the club may seek a rescheduling of one of next Sunday’s Leinster club senior finals after the club’s hurlers joined the footballers in the provincial final.

Crokes’ progress on both fronts means that, as things stand, Brian Sheehy faces the prospect of togging out for the footballers – for whom he has featured off the bench recently – before lining out with the hurlers where he is a regular in defence in the space of just a couple of hours.

And while he insisted he was happy to leave the issue between the club and the Leinster Council, he believes that asking him to tog for both games in quick succession was 'unfair'.

“It’s unfortunate and in some ways I’m here wondering do we actually look for it to be moved or do we just go and have a historic day for the club and have two in a Leinster final?,” Dowling said. “I think it’s very unfair on Brian, on a human level.

“So he’s going to have to go do a warm-up, sit down, get cold, come on and play the last 10-15 minutes as he normally does, hopefully. And then come warm-up with us and go play a match. It doesn’t strike me as right. It’s not Des Foley back in the sixties and the Railway Cup, it’s 2022 and I don’t think that’s fair to Brian, personally.

“Look all I want is Brian to be able to perform at his best, that’s all. I don’t think that’s unfair. If it was Loughmore-Castleiney or a Cork team, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Crokes reached the final after a comprehensive dismissal of Carlow champions St Mullins in Croke Park.