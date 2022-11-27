Kilmacud Crokes keep double dream alive as they march into Leinster final with victory over St Mullins

Kilmacud Crokes kept their hopes of a remarkable Leinster double alive as their hurlers joined their footballers in the provincial final with a dominant display against Carlow champions St Mullins.

Crokes’ football side were already safely through to the Leinster final but their hurlers will also be in Croke Park next Sunday in what will be a memorable double-header for the southside Dublin club.

The footballers face Westmeath side The Downs while the hurlers take on Ballyhale Shamrocks on a day that will could see Brian Sheehy double job. He starts in defence for the hurlers – and chipped in with a point here - and is also on the football squad.

Crokes did much of the spade work in the second quarter of the game though at that stage they could count themselves fortunate to still have 14 on the field at that point.

First Bill O’Carroll caught Jason O’Neill high in the concession of a penalty. Referee John Keenan flashed a yellow when it might have been red. Marty Kavanagh missed the penalty in what was a major blow to the Carlow men. However O’Carroll was in hot water again minutes later. He picked up another foul that might also have seen a card but escaped censure.

Crokes management weren’t taking any chance and withdrew the defender on 20 minutes. Despite that there was no doubting Crokes’ superiority here.

In the run up to the break, Crokes dominated every position on the field and hit 1-7 without reply with Fergal Whitely, Oisin O’Rorke and goal scorer Ronan Hayes leading the way to help their side into an 11 point lead and all but out of sight. St Mullins mustered a response with Conor Kehoe grabbing a fine point but they were left with a mountain to climb at the break as they trailed 1-13 to 0-6.

St Mullins responded well after the break and hit the first three points of the game. But they never looked like generating the kind of momentum required and normal service was soon resumed and Crokes ensured a big day out next weekend.

SCORERS

Kilmacud Crokes: O O’Rorke 0-11 (5 f, 2 65), R Hayes 1-1, F Whitely, D Purcell 0-3 each, M Roche, B Scanlan 0-2 each, C Conway, B Sheehy 0-1 each.

St Mullins: M Kavanagh 0-5 (4f), C Kehoe 1-2, P Boland, James Doyle 0-2 each, J Kavanagh 0-1

TEAMS

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; B Sheehy, D Butler, B O’Carroll; C MacGabhann, C O Cathasaigh, M Grogan; B Hayes, D Purcell; F Whitely, R Hayes, C Conway; O O’Rorke, B Scanlan, M Roche

SUBS: C Ryan for O’Carroll (20), R O’Loughlin for Grogan (40), F O Ceallaigh for Conway (46), R Smith for Butler (57), R Costello for O’Rorke

St Mullins: K Kehoe; J Doran, P Doyle, G Bennett; P O’Shea, M Walsh, G Coady; J Kavanagh, P Kehoe; P Connors, James Doyle, C Kehoe; J O’Neill, M Kavanagh, P Boland

SUBS: John Doyle for Bennett (25), E Doyle for Connors, O Ryan for O’Neill (both 46), C Connolly for O’Shea (60), P Walsh for Kavanagh (61)

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)