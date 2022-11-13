Kilmacud Crokes gain revenge as Dublin side march into semi-final of Leinster Championship

Oisin O'Rourke of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Willie Hyland of Clough/Ballacolla

KILMACUD Crokes are into a Leinster club hurling semi-final with Carlow champions St Mullins after a calculated victor Clough/Ballacolla in Parnell Park today.

Forewarned and clearly forearmed, the Dublin champions took their revenge for last year’s loss to the same opposition at the same stage.

Given their speed and youthful age profile, the manicured plains of Croke Park should suit them in two weeks time, particularly with Alex Considine due to return from suspension,

Today’s victory was chiselled out, rather than sculpted.

Clough/Ballacolla raced into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 15 minutes. They brought more energy to those early stages than Crokes but the game spun violently in the space of 90 seconds.

First, Brian Scanlon scored a goal after Ronan Hayes did the exploratory work and then Oisín O’Rorke finished after a brilliant surge from young Crokes midfielder, Brian Hayes.

A minor in 2020, Hayes’ pace around the middle stood out a mile.

Authority well established by then, Crokes’ cause was helped even more when Clough/Ballacolla wing-back Brian Corby was sent off in the 25th minute after clashing with Dara Purcell off the ball.

They took a five-point lead and a numerical advantage into the break and only briefly seemed under any pressure from there.

Cillian Dunne scored a goal after a smartly-worked free found him in space to close the gap to four points but just as Clough/Ballacolla threatened to make a game of it, Crokes’ defence stood up.

Cian Ó Cathasaigh, Mark Grogan and Darragh Butler was all immense under high ball and from the 43rd minute until the end, the Laois side scored just one further point.

Read More

SCORERS

Kilmacud Crokes: O O’Rorke 1-11 (9f, 1 ’65), B Scanlon 1-0, F Whitely, D Purcell 0-2 each, C MacGabhann, F Ó Ceallaigh, B Hayes 0-1 each.

Clough/Ballacolla: S Maher 0-8 (7f), C Dunne 1-0, W Dunphy 0-2 (1 sideline), S Bergin, K Mulhall 0-1 each.

TEAMS

KILMACUD CROKES: E Gibbons; B Sheehy, D Butler, C Ó Cathasaigh; C MacGabhann, M Grogan, B O’Carroll; B Hayes, D Crowe; C Conway, O O’Rorke, F Whitely; B Scanlon, R Hayes, D Purcell. Subs: R O’Loughlin for O’Carroll (h-t), F Ó Ceallaigh for Crowe (38), M Roche for Scanlon (54), C Ryan for B Hayes (59), T Stakelum for Butler (62)

CLOUGH/BALLACOLLA: C Dunne; D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle; B Corby, L Cleere, R Broderick; W Hyland, A Corby; R Phelan, T Delaney, S Bergin; C Dunne, S Maher, W Dunphy. Subs: L Conway for Delaney (37), K Mulhall for Hyland (41), M Hennessey for Phelan (44). P Brennan for A Corby (53)

REF: R Fitzsimons (Offaly)