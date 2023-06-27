Kilmacud All-Ireland Hurling Sevens returns this weekend

The Beacon Hospital Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland Hurling 7s takes place this weekend, a new date for the ever-popular competition that attracts some of the top club hurling teams to Dublin's southside each year.

The Kilmacud 7s has been traditionally run on the Saturday before the All-Ireland hurling final but this is the first year of change for senior clubs to facilitate the new split season.

The competition has been running since 1973 and this was due to be the 50th anniversary but 2020 and 2021 were lost to Covid.

Previous winners of the senior cup include Portumna, Portroe, Young Irelands, Middleton, and Beagh while the roll of honour also includes Buffers Alley who were the very first winners of the competition in 1973 and who have been invited to next Saturday's event. Tony and Colm Doran, Mick And Henry Butler and Martin Casey who played with the Buffers Alley team that year were Wexford hurlers at the time.

All-Ireland club champions Ballyhale Shamrocks, Craughwell, Liam Mellows, Gort, Kilruane McDonaghs, Patrickswell, Bishopstown and hosts Kilmacud Crokes are among the 16 clubs participating this year.

The group stages will be held on pitches local to Kilmacud, Silverpark and UCD from 11.0 with the knock-out stages being held in UCD from 2.0 and the final, in UCD, will be played at 6.0.

The Beacon Hospital Shield competition, for junior and intermediate club, and the underage competitions will be held on July 22, the eve of the All Ireland hurling final.