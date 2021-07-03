Killkenny claim 2020 Leinster minor hurling crown with empahtic win over Offaly

Kilkenny players celebrate after the 2020 Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Final win over Offaly. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Kilkenny were crowned 2020 Leinster minor hurling champions on Saturday as they put Offaly to the sword.

A convincing performance all round, particularly in the opening half saw the ‘Cats’ run out convincing winners with Billy Drennan in top form from placed balls.

They led 2-13 to 1-4 at half time with goals from Harry Shine and Denis Walsh and even at that stage, the game was up for Offaly even though they battled to the death and fired home a couple of second half goals.

Kilkenny will now take on Galway in a mouth watering All Ireland final next weekend in Portlaoise.

Scorers:

Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-13 (0-12f), H Shine 1-3, D Walsh 1-1, T Dunne, B Reid, C Beirne, T Clifford 0-1 each.

Offaly: L Quinn 1-6 (0-4f, 0-2 65s), L Carey 1-1 (1-0 pen), L Hogan 1-0, D Bourke, A Landy 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

KILKENNY – B Minogue; M Donnelly, N Rowe, Z Bay Hammond; J Fitzpatrick, P Langton, B Reid; K Doyle, C Beirne; H Shine, B Drennan, T Clifford; E O'Brien, G Dunne, D Walsh.

Subs: T Dunne for Langton (6), K Carey for Doyle (45), B Wheeler for O'Brien (47).

OFFALY – M Troy; P Taaffe, C Bracken, O Kilmartin; L Watkins, S Bourke, J Hoctor; C Spain, C King; L Quinn, C Egan, E Murphy; D Bourke, C Mitchell, L Carey.

Subs: R Dunne for Spain (HT), L Hogan for Murphy (36), A Landy for King (50), C Nolan for Burke (55).

Referee: Conor Daly (Kildare)