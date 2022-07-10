Kilkenny’s empire are plotting to strike back

There couldn’t have been a bigger contrast in how last weekend’s two All-Ireland hurling semi-finals played out. But for Clare and Galway, irrespective of how big or small the margin of defeat was, the bottom line remains the same: their season ends without silverware.

Limerick and Kilkenny have earned their places in the final, and what a match that promises to be. If Limerick are the unstoppable force, they’re about to meet the immovable object. Something and someone will have to give.

All year, the Cats have been gearing up to get another crack at Limerick. I’ve been at four of their championship matches in 2022, had numerous conversations with knowledgeable Kilkenny hurling people at those games and believe me the empire think they’re ready to strike back.

On the cusp of three in a row, and four All-Irelands in five years, this Limerick hegemony doesn’t sit well with folk down Kilkenny way, and they’re hell-bent on putting a stop to it. And while they mightn’t say it, simultaneously put an end to any talk about John Kiely’s side being in the same league, or even better than the four in a row side that Brian Cody built in the mid-2000s, the greatest team I’ve seen in my lifetime.

That debate may yet get an airing, depending on how things play out next Sunday, but in the meantime, let’s return to last weekend’s events.

That Kilkenny delivered a big performance was no great surprise. I always felt the four-week break, and Cody’s expertise at handling it, would mean they’d arrive in Croke Park fresh, rested and mad to atone for the semi-final defeats of ’20 and ’21. What I didn’t foresee, was a display levels above anything we’d seen from them all year, and a complete no-show from Clare. I thought Kilkenny were incredibly sharp. Their touch, striking, tackling, everything they did, was on point, and the sheer excellence of what they produced — 1-17 on the board at half-time with just a solitary wide in that period, and overall scoring 2-19 from play — was testament to just how well prepared the team were.

Clare were sluggish, their touch that little bit off, and the energy levels not where they needed to be. The most disappointing aspect for me, was that for whatever reason — and some of it obviously has to do with Kilkenny — they got away from playing the type of game that had served them so well all year.

Instead of the mixture of short accurate stick passing, playing through the lines, and using the athleticism they have in the middle third to run the ball with support coming off the shoulder, Clare went direct and especially early on, persisted in hitting long high balls into the Kilkenny full-back line. Time and time again in the opening period, Clare defenders launched — aimlessly in my opinion — what were at best 50-50 balls into their inside forwards, a tactic they got no joy from whatsoever. Kilkenny won the match-ups battle hands down, evidenced by the fact that only one of Clare’s starting six forwards scored from play in the first half, and that was Shane O Donnell in the fourth minute.

Meanwhile, they were under constant pressure at the other end. Nothing typified that more than two great Conor Cleary catches that having done the hard part, Kilkenny subsequently turned over and scored from. Despite so many things going wrong, when Eibhear Quilligan found Diarmuid Ryan in the 21st minute with an excellent puck-out that enabled Clare’s number five to score his second point from play, they only trailed by four.

By then, they’d already hit six wides, including four inside the opening eight minutes, and dropped two more efforts short into Eoin Murphy, the type of errors you simply can’t afford to make in a game of this magnitude.

Under the pump, but still very much in it, Clare needed to ensure they stayed in the match and got to half-time without major damage being inflicted. Instead, not only did they continue to haemorrhage scores at one end, but they shot a further five wides — 11 in total for the half, which ballooned to 24 by the final whistle — and butchered a couple of goal chances at the other. In that 15-minute spell, Kilkenny, smelling blood in the water, and punishing every mistake, outscored their opponents 1-8 to 0-1 to kill the game off.

Unquestionably, John Conlon was a huge loss at centre-back for Clare, where his experience, leadership, and on-field presence were really missed. However, there’ll be bitter disappointment within the group that they played so poorly. In hindsight, no-one probably needed the four-week break more than Clare, given what they put into that Munster final, and the energy levels we’d seen from them simply weren’t there. While it’s a pity the year ended the way it did, they’ve taken a big step forward this year, and the younger Clare players will hopefully have better days in Croke Park ahead of them.

For Galway, a contrasting set of emotions. Few if any gave them a chance going into last Sunday. I struggled to make any kind of a case where they could win but like Kilkenny they also produced their best performance of the year. Similar to Clare, they too found themselves in a hole early on, six points to one down inside eight minutes. But they dug in and found a way to survive and stay in the match when Limerick looked like getting away from them.

Just four behind at the break, they did so many of the things that they needed to do in the second half to give themselves a fighting chance — score first, prevent Limerick edging five or six clear, get the first goal, get ahead, be in the game with ten minutes left, curb the impact of Hegarty and Morrissey on the wings — and still it wasn’t enough.

A point behind as the clock ticked into the five minutes of added time, Galway shot three wides in that period, and with a little more composure on the ball, it might have been a different story. Nonetheless, from a Galway perspective, there were huge positives to take out of it, especially considering how well many of their younger players performed.

What can you say about Limerick? A point in arrears with ten minutes on the clock, Galway throwing the kitchen sink at them, and they didn’t blink. Again, Kiely wasn’t afraid to empty the bench, and once more the replacements played their part. Obviously most of the plaudits go to David Reidy — three points from play, as well as winning the free that sealed the three-point victory was a massive contribution. But none of the other subs they introduced, Cathal O’Neill, Cian Lynch, Peter Casey or Conor Boylan, did anything other than trust the process and stick to the game plan.

The finishing line is in sight, and it can’t come quickly enough for the current champions. The fact it’s the Cats and not Clare will concentrate the minds, because deep down they know, the toughest test yet lies ahead.