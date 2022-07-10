| 13.8°C Dublin

Kilkenny’s empire are plotting to strike back

Jamesie O’Connor

It’s the unstoppable force colliding full-on with the immovable object

&lsquo;Clare got away from playing the type of game that had served them so well all year.&rsquo; Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Limerick's David Reidy. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

There couldn’t have been a bigger contrast in how last weekend’s two All-Ireland hurling semi-finals played out. But for Clare and Galway, irrespective of how big or small the margin of defeat was, the bottom line remains the same: their season ends without silverware.

Limerick and Kilkenny have earned their places in the final, and what a match that promises to be. If Limerick are the unstoppable force, they’re about to meet the immovable object. Something and someone will have to give.

