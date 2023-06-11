Kilkenny win Leinster title in most extraordinary circumstances: As it happened
Dylan O'Connell
Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22, player ratings: Aaron Gillane the star of the show in Treaty win
Brian Lohan: ‘We’ve always found it hard to get frees. We just don’t have the power and influence that other teams have’
Limerick secure five-in-a-row Munster titles but victory over battling Clare shrouded in late controversy
Live | Kilkenny win Leinster title in most extraordinary circumstances: As it happened
Limerick hold on to beat Clare and win Munster title: As it happened
Lar Corbett: Clare to see they can pass their biggest examination
Jamesie O’Connor: Conor Cleary holds the key for hungry Clare
Jamesie O’Connor: Galway can rise to the occasion and deliver silver
Fergal Hegarty carried the Clare baton with distinction in his time, and now the next crop are hoping to add to the county’s roll of honour
