Live | 

Kilkenny win Leinster title in most extraordinary circumstances: As it happened

Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny in action against Brian Concannon of Galway

Conor Cooney of Galway arrives

thumbnail: Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny in action against Brian Concannon of Galway
thumbnail: Conor Cooney of Galway arrives
Dylan O'Connell