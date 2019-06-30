Kilkenny vs Wexford, Leinster hurling final: Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody go head-to-head in Croke Park clash

Independent.ie

It is Leinster hurling final day at Croke Park as Kilkenny take on Wexford. The game throws in at 4pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/kilkenny-vs-wexford-leinster-hurling-final-davy-fitzgerald-and-brian-cody-go-headtohead-in-croke-park-clash-38267254.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38267417.ece/db806/AUTOCROP/h342/1729732.jpg