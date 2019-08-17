Kilkenny v Tipperary: Liam Fennelly rates the players ahead of All-Ireland showdown

EOIN MURPHY 8

AGE: 29 CLUB: Glenmore

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 12st 10lbs

Exceptional keeper whose skills will be put to the ultimate test today. Has the ability to defy Tipp’s goalscoring aces.

PAUL MURPHY 7

AGE: 30 CLUB: Danesfort

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 14st 7lbs

He has retained his confidence and has completely changed his style to suit Kilkenny’s new system of play.

HUW LAWLOR 7

AGE: 23 CLUB: O’Loughlin Gaels

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 12st 6lbs

Learning all the time. Needs to be strong and decisive today as he will face an array of players all with a gifted touch.

JOEY HOLDEN 7

AGE: 29 CLUB: Ballyhale Shamrocks

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT: 12st 10lbs

Chief organiser in defence. A tremendous appetite for work, he epitomises Kilkenny’s willingness to compete.

CONOR FOGARTY 7

AGE: 29 CLUB: Erin’s Own

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 12st 7lbs

A team player who defends well within the defensive unit and uses possession really intelligently.

PADRAIG WALSH 8

AGE: 27 CLUB: Tullaroan

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 12st 7lbs

Has the hands to dictate play in this vital position. Loves to break forward and add to the scoreboard and has been in top form.

PADDY DEEGAN 7

AGE: 24 CLUB: O’Loughlin Gaels

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 13st 8lbs

A tigerish defender who controls his sector and uses possession to the best advantage of his forwards.

CONOR BROWNE 7

AGE: 23 CLUB: James Stephens

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 13st 0lbs

In the team because of his strength and athleticism. Key player today who will die with his boots on.

CILLIAN BUCKLEY 7

AGE: 27 CLUB: Dicksboro

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 13st 1lbs

His big-day match experience resulted him getting the nod ahead of Richie Leahy. This will be crucial is this vital sector.

JOHN DONNELLY 7

AGE: 21 CLUB: Thomastown

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 13st 12lbs

Very good wrists, he will always take the right option. Very strong under the puck-out, he has nailed down a first team place

TJ REID 9

AGE: 31 CLUB: Ballyhale Shamrocks

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT: 13st 10bs

Wonderful performer and team leader, he possesses all the attributes to be recognised as one of the greatest ever players.

WALTER WALSH 7

AGE: 28 CLUB: Tullogher Rosbercon

HEIGHT: 6ft 5 WEIGHT: 15st 6bs

Can be inspirational, he has added new facets to his game. His leadership will be required today if Kilkenny are to win.

ADRIAN MULLEN 7

AGE: 20 CLUB: Ballyhale Shamrocks

HEIGHT: 6ft 1 WEIGHT: 13st 0lbs

Excellent hurling brain for such a young player. His work rate and ability to turn over possession are major assets.

COLIN FENNELLY 8

AGE: 29 CLUB: Ballyhale Shamrocks

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT: 13st 2lbs

A constant threat at full-forward. He is now managing his game and energy to get the most out of himself.

RICHIE HOGAN 7

AGE: 31 CLUB: Danesfort

HEIGHT: 5ft 7 WEIGHT: 12st 7lbs

Capable of producing flashes of brilliance. Now that Kilkenny have reached the final he can relax and play to his potential.

BRIAN CODY 9

AGE: 65 CLUB: James Stephens

His CV speaks for itself – he has done it all. His ability to get the very best out of average players is the hallmark of his remarkable managerial career.

TOTAL 119

TIPPERARY

Brian Hogan 7

AGE: 23 CLUB: Lorrha

HEIGHT: 6ft 5 WEIGHT: 15st 2lbs

Performs all his duties in a confident manner without needing to look spectacular. Excellent puck-outs.

Cathal Barrett 7

AGE: 26 CLUB: Holycross Ballycahill

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 12st 9bs

A man-marking corner-back who is inspirational in his approach and his return to the fold has been a huge bonus for Tipp.

Barry Heffernan 7

AGE: 24 CLUB: Nenagh Eire Og

HEIGHT: 6ft 4 WEIGHT: 13st 12lbs

Strong and athletic his skill in possession is vital to the Tipp game plan. It allows them to take short puck-outs.

Ronan Maher 8

AGE: 23 CLUB: Thurles Sarsfields

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 13st 4lbs

Brilliant ball-player with an attacking flair. The aerial battle today is worth the admission price alone and he will play a big part in it.

Brendan Maher 7

AGE: 30 CLUB: Borris-Ileigh

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 12st 13bs

A man for all seasons he could be given the job of marking Kilkenny ace TJ Reid and he is well capable of doing the job.

Padraic Maher 8

AGE: 30 CLUB: Thurles Sarsfields

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT: 14st 13lbs

He always in the thick of the action and his drives out of defence are inspirational. A true leader for the Premier county

Seamus Kennedy 7

AGE: 26 CLUB: St Mary’s

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT: 13st 5lbs

Gets the nod for his strength and aerial power. His defensive versatility is also a great asset for Tipperary.

Noel McGrath 8

AGE: 28 CLUB: Loughmore Castleiney

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT: 13st 6lbs

Has found a new lease of life. He is a wonderful stick man who has the ability to control the game and score spectacular points

Michael Breen 7

AGE: 25 CLUB: Ballina

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT: 14st 3lbs

Full of energy and running, if the games goes his way he could torment Kilkenny. Can be inconsistent at times.

Dan McCormack 7

AGE: 26 CLUB: Borris-Ileigh

HEIGHT: 6ft 0 WEIGHT:13st 6lbs

A defensive wing-forward, his physical presence and ability to drift into midfield makes space for the Tipp shooters.

John O’Dwyer 7

AGE: 27 CLUB: Killenaule

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 14st 2lbs

Not your typical centre-forward – however his array of skills means he is a constant threat and drifts into scoring positions.

Niall O’Meara 7

AGE: 26 CLUB: Kilruane MacDonaghs

HEIGHT: 5ft 11 WEIGHT: 13st 6lbs

His style and running power makes him difficult to contain. He has given the Tipp attack a different dimension

Jason Forde 7

AGE: 25 CLUB: Silvermines

HEIGHT: 6ft 2 WEIGHT:14st 5lbs

Another forward who has the skill to light up Croke Park. He is constantly ghosting into scoring positions.

Seamus Callanan 8

AGE: 30 CLUB: Drom & Inch

HEIGHT: 6ft 3 WEIGHT: 14st 4lbs

Has adopted his game since losing some pace. More effective as he drifts outfield to creates scores – but still scores himself.

John McGrath 7

AGE: 25 CLUB: Loughmore Castleiney

HEIGHT: 6ft 1 WEIGHT: 13st 6lbs

Has so much to offer. The way he creates space is a gift. Has an eye for a goal and needs to be contained for 70 plus minutes.

Liam Sheedy 9

AGE: 49 CLUB: Portroe

Having coached Tipp to halt Kilkenny’s drive for five in 2010 he knows what it takes to win the title. Has transformed Tipp since he took over last year.

TOTAL: 118

