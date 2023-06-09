Kilkenny v Galway: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny under pressure from Galway players Dáithí Burke, left, and TJ Brennan during the Leinster SHC clash at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The Leinster Senior Hurling Championship showpiece is this weekend with holders Kilkenny taking on Galway in a repeat of last year’s final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4.00pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and is is being streamed on the RTE Player.

What are the odds?

Galway are favourites at 8/11 with the Cats 6/4 and the draw after 70 minutes is 8/1.

What are the coaches saying?

