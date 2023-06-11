Kilkenny v Galway player ratings: TJ Reid and Eoin Cody lead the way for Cats

TJ Reid of Kilkenny after his side's victory

KILKENNY

Went early for Jason Flynn’s goal but so commanding around his area and as ever, penetrating with his deliveries.

2. MIKEY BUTLER 7

Started on Conor Cooney, finished on Conor Whelan, but scored an epic second half goal after continuing his run down the line.

3. HUW LAWLOR 8

Awesome in the air. A tower of strength. Refused to budge from that central pillar of the Kilkenny defence.

4. TOMMY WALSH 6

Got caught out going for the same ball as Paddy Deegan when Conor Whelan stole in behind for Galway’s first goal.

6. DAVID BLANCHFIELD 8

Leaked a couple of scores to Conor Whelan in the first half but laid on two of Kilkenny’s goals and won two frees in scoring range also.

20. CONOR FOGARTY 6

Played mostly in the role Richie Reid has made his own of late for Kilkenny. Tracked Evan Niland early on.

7. DARRAGH CORCORAN 6

Solid without being overly-involved. Looking ever more the part in that wing-back slot.

22. CIAN KENNY 7

Embellished a strong performance in both directions by scoring two points. Covered most of Croke Park several times over.

9. PADDY DEEGAN 7

Swept behind midfield without hurling a pile of ball. An important cog nonetheless.

11. JOHN DONNELLY 7

Hit four wides in the game to go with his two points but vitally, squared that final ball to Cillian Buckley for the heart-stopping winner.

14. TJ REID 8

One miss from 10 shots. Scored six frees and three from play. Played mostly as a deep-lying centre-forward.

10. TOM PHELAN 6

Initially squared off against Jack Grealish. Provided an option off puck outs and tackled hard. Replaced after an hour.

12. BILLY RYAN 6

Won an early free and laid off a pass to Reid for another first half point. Swapped with TJ then and played much closer to goal.

13. MARTIN KEOGHAN 6

Went off injured in the first half but not before contributing his almost obligatory goal, for which he did exceptionally well to keep his footing.

15. EOIN CODY 8

Always sniping, always threatening. Scored 0-3 but looked to penetrate and open up goals for every possession.

BENCH 9

Walter Walsh (1-2) started the Kilkenny fightback. Cillian Buckley (1-0) finished it amid high drama.

MANAGER: DEREK LYNG 8

Down bodies but having been outscored 1-11 to 0-4 from the 48th minute until the 70th, his team showed the character to pull off the most Kilkenny of wins.

Read more Extraordinary drama in Croke Park as Kilkenny snatch Leinster title from Galway with goal in last play of enthralling match

GALWAY

1.ÉANNA MURPHY 6

Scrambled across but the skewed flight of Buckley’s shot took it out of reach. A fine early save from Eoin Cody.

2. JACK GREALISH 7

Took Tom Phelan from the off. Tidy on the ball and calm when left isolated with his man.

3. GEARÓID MCINERNEY 7

Won a couple of early duels with TJ Reid, sending him wandering out the pitch looking for a different angle of attack.

4. DARREN MORRISSEY 7

Kept Billy Ryan scoreless for an hour before his man was replaced. Solid and generally composed.

5. PÁDRAIC MANNION 6

Came out worse for his battle with the livewire Eoin Cody. Was unlucky to lose his hurl for one of the scores he conceded.

6. DAITHÍ BURKE 7

Hawkishly guarded the airways around the middle of the Galway defence. Couldn’t do much about any of the Kilkenny goals.

7. FINTAN BURKE 7

Had the misfortune of taking Walter Walsh when he came on but made up for goal concession with thoughtful use of possession.

8. JOSEPH COONEY 6

A point and a free, converted by Evan Niland, were his concrete contributions. Generated plenty of energy but one bad late wide.

21. CATHAL MANNION 7

Played after his recent hamstring troubles and finished strongly, despite having so little recent game time.

10. TOM MONAGHAN 5

Wasted a couple of balls and hit two wides. First man off after 47 minutes.

15. EVAN NILAND 8

An exceptional display of finishing. A dozen points, including eight from play, and just one wide.

13. CONOR WHELAN 9

Unstoppable. Drifted along the Galway half-forward line, hit 1-6 from play and provided a direct assist for Jason Flynn’s second half goal.

14. BRIAN CONCANNON 7

Started very quickly but finished in a blaze of glory. Scored 0-3 and only looked to be warming up.

12. KEVIN COONEY 7

Finished with 0-3. His two latest contributions tied and looked to have put Galway out of sight.

11. CONOR COONEY 5

Looked well off his very best. Replaced after 60 minutes.

BENCH 7

Jason Flynn scored a goal with his first touch but no real impact otherwise.

MANAGER: HENRY SHEFFLIN 7

Took a gamble on Cathal Mannion that largely paid off. Must be baffled about his team’s penchant for wild mood swings within games.