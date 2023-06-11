Kilkenny v Galway player ratings: TJ Reid and Eoin Cody lead the way for Cats
1.EOIN MURPHY 7
KILKENNY
Went early for Jason Flynn’s goal but so commanding around his area and as ever, penetrating with his deliveries.
2. MIKEY BUTLER 7
Started on Conor Cooney, finished on Conor Whelan, but scored an epic second half goal after continuing his run down the line.
3. HUW LAWLOR 8
Awesome in the air. A tower of strength. Refused to budge from that central pillar of the Kilkenny defence.
4. TOMMY WALSH 6
Got caught out going for the same ball as Paddy Deegan when Conor Whelan stole in behind for Galway’s first goal.
6. DAVID BLANCHFIELD 8
Leaked a couple of scores to Conor Whelan in the first half but laid on two of Kilkenny’s goals and won two frees in scoring range also.
20. CONOR FOGARTY 6
Played mostly in the role Richie Reid has made his own of late for Kilkenny. Tracked Evan Niland early on.
7. DARRAGH CORCORAN 6
Solid without being overly-involved. Looking ever more the part in that wing-back slot.
22. CIAN KENNY 7
Embellished a strong performance in both directions by scoring two points. Covered most of Croke Park several times over.
9. PADDY DEEGAN 7
Swept behind midfield without hurling a pile of ball. An important cog nonetheless.
11. JOHN DONNELLY 7
Hit four wides in the game to go with his two points but vitally, squared that final ball to Cillian Buckley for the heart-stopping winner.
14. TJ REID 8
One miss from 10 shots. Scored six frees and three from play. Played mostly as a deep-lying centre-forward.
10. TOM PHELAN 6
Initially squared off against Jack Grealish. Provided an option off puck outs and tackled hard. Replaced after an hour.
12. BILLY RYAN 6
Won an early free and laid off a pass to Reid for another first half point. Swapped with TJ then and played much closer to goal.
13. MARTIN KEOGHAN 6
Went off injured in the first half but not before contributing his almost obligatory goal, for which he did exceptionally well to keep his footing.
15. EOIN CODY 8
Always sniping, always threatening. Scored 0-3 but looked to penetrate and open up goals for every possession.
BENCH 9
Walter Walsh (1-2) started the Kilkenny fightback. Cillian Buckley (1-0) finished it amid high drama.
MANAGER: DEREK LYNG 8
Down bodies but having been outscored 1-11 to 0-4 from the 48th minute until the 70th, his team showed the character to pull off the most Kilkenny of wins.
GALWAY
1.ÉANNA MURPHY 6
Scrambled across but the skewed flight of Buckley’s shot took it out of reach. A fine early save from Eoin Cody.
2. JACK GREALISH 7
Took Tom Phelan from the off. Tidy on the ball and calm when left isolated with his man.
3. GEARÓID MCINERNEY 7
Won a couple of early duels with TJ Reid, sending him wandering out the pitch looking for a different angle of attack.
4. DARREN MORRISSEY 7
Kept Billy Ryan scoreless for an hour before his man was replaced. Solid and generally composed.
5. PÁDRAIC MANNION 6
Came out worse for his battle with the livewire Eoin Cody. Was unlucky to lose his hurl for one of the scores he conceded.
6. DAITHÍ BURKE 7
Hawkishly guarded the airways around the middle of the Galway defence. Couldn’t do much about any of the Kilkenny goals.
7. FINTAN BURKE 7
Had the misfortune of taking Walter Walsh when he came on but made up for goal concession with thoughtful use of possession.
8. JOSEPH COONEY 6
A point and a free, converted by Evan Niland, were his concrete contributions. Generated plenty of energy but one bad late wide.
21. CATHAL MANNION 7
Played after his recent hamstring troubles and finished strongly, despite having so little recent game time.
10. TOM MONAGHAN 5
Wasted a couple of balls and hit two wides. First man off after 47 minutes.
15. EVAN NILAND 8
An exceptional display of finishing. A dozen points, including eight from play, and just one wide.
13. CONOR WHELAN 9
Unstoppable. Drifted along the Galway half-forward line, hit 1-6 from play and provided a direct assist for Jason Flynn’s second half goal.
14. BRIAN CONCANNON 7
Started very quickly but finished in a blaze of glory. Scored 0-3 and only looked to be warming up.
12. KEVIN COONEY 7
Finished with 0-3. His two latest contributions tied and looked to have put Galway out of sight.
11. CONOR COONEY 5
Looked well off his very best. Replaced after 60 minutes.
BENCH 7
Jason Flynn scored a goal with his first touch but no real impact otherwise.
MANAGER: HENRY SHEFFLIN 7
Took a gamble on Cathal Mannion that largely paid off. Must be baffled about his team’s penchant for wild mood swings within games.