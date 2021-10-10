Kilkenny SHC round-up: Champions Ballyhale show intent with TJ Reid to the fore

Reigning county champions Ballyhale Shamrocks sent out a crystal-clear message from Nowlan Park yesterday – a 19th Kilkenny SHC title is very much on their minds.

There were times in the first half when Shamrocks looked troubled by Bennettsbridge in their quarter-final and by half-time the sides were level at 0-13 to 1-10.

However, within two minutes of the restart Eoin Cody (two) and Ronan Corcoran fired over points. Suddenly Shamrocks were on their way as they cruised to a 0-27 to 1-15 victory and booked a semi-final place against James Stephens.

TJ Reid scored seven points, but he had lively assistants in Eoin Cody and Joe Cuddihy.

James Stephens beat Dicksboro by 2-16 to 2-15 in a gripping all-city derby. A 58th minute goal by Shane Donohoe rescued The Village and put them into the last four. The ’Boro led by 2-7 to 1-8 at half-time.

The second semi-final will be between city giants, O’Loughlin Gaels and Tullaroan. Early goals from Paddy Deegan and Mark Bergin gave Gaels the upperhand and they never surrendered the initiative when downing Mullinavat by 2-19 to 0-19 in the quarter-finals.

Tullaroan needed extra-time to see off Clara (1-29 to 2-19). Three minutes into extra-time former Kilkenny great, Tommy Walsh, nabbed a goal to put to his side 1-24 to 2-16 clear on their way to victory.