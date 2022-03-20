Kilkenny set up League semi-final with Cork after comfortable win over Waterford

Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny is tackled by Darragh Lyons of Waterford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

EVEN in his 24th season, Brian Cody hasn’t lost his happy knack for reaching the knockout stages of the Allianz Hurling League.

Kilkenny needed to win to make sure of a semi-final berth; Waterford were there already barring a logic-defying sequence of results. And maybe that key difference ultimately told.

Cody’s men may have started slowly in front of a 7,987 attendance at Nowlan Park, but the longer this final regulation game went on, the more obvious a home victory became.

Having led by 1-10 to 0-11 at the break, the hosts took a vice-grip on proceedings after half-time – and by the time Billy Ryan swivelled onto a loose ball and dispatched a low finish past Billy Nolan, they led by 2-14 to 0-13 and the contest was as good as dead, even with just 46 minutes on the clock.

For all their huffing and puffing, Waterford simply made too many errors and created insufficient threat close to Eoin Murphy’s goal to render a comeback likely.

Their off-beat day was compounded by a straight red card for sub DJ Foran after 61 minutes. In trying to rectify his own mistake, his attempted shoulder on Mikey Butler caught the diminutive corner-back dangerously high.

Curiously, 14-man Waterford responded with the next three points – an Austin Gleeson brace sandwiching a Dessie Hutchinson score – to briefly cut the deficit to just three points. But they couldn’t sustain it as Kilkenny rebounded with four of the last five points, and fittingly the final point came via Padraig Walsh, his fifth from play, deep in stoppage time.

By dint of finishing ahead of Dublin on scoring difference, the Deise still advance to a semi-final against Wexford next weekend while Kilkenny, as Division 1 Group B table-toppers, will face Cork.

Even though Alan Murphy opened the scoring with a first minute free from halfway, Waterford set the agenda for most of that first quarter, constructing a four-point cushion on three separate occasions.

By the ninth minute they had already surged into a four-point lead, 0-6 to 0-2. This followed a run of four unanswered points that included a booming Gleesson effort from his own ‘65’ and a soaring catch and finish from the returning Hutchinson, capitalising on Gleeson’s long delivery.

They might have led by even more if Gleeson had hit the jackpot in the 15th minute. But after a sublime pass by Pauric Mahony – making his first Waterford start since March 2020 – his angled shot fizzed wide of the far post.

As the half progressed, however, Padraig Walsh’s influence grew more pronounced. Flourishing in his new centre-forward brief, he tallied 0-3 from play in a six-minute period that brought the hosts back to within a point, at 0-8 to 0-7.

And even though Waterford riposted with a Pauric Mahony free and Neil Montgomery’s second from play, Kilkenny drew level in the 26th minute.

Martin Keoghan and Padraig Walsh combined to create the initial space for David Blanchfield, who in turn offloaded to Cillian Buckley. The midfielder’s arrowed shot was perfectly placed, just inside the right upright, but it still left you wondering if ‘keeper Billy Nolan should have saved it, given the distance involved.

Within two minutes Adran Mullen had edged Kilkenny ahead. They never looked back.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: A Murphy (4f), P Walsh 0-5 each, B Ryan 1-1, C Buckley 1-0, W Walsh 0-3, E Cody 0-2, A Mullen, E Murphy (f), C Kenny, J Maher, J Donnelly 0-1 each. Waterford: A Gleeson 0-7 (4f, 1 ‘65’), P Mahony (3f), N Montgomery 0-3 each, D Hutchinson 0-2, M Kiely, D Lyons, J Fagan, C Dunford, C Dalton, C Daly 0-1 each.

KILKENNY – E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy. Subs: E Cody for Mullen (42), J Maher for Kenny (57), J Donnelly for Keoghan (59), C Delaney for Butler (temp 62-65).

WATERFORD – B Nolan; C Wadding, I Daly, S McNulty; J Fagan, C Dalton; C Daly, D Lyons; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, P Mahony; C Dunford, M Kiely, D Hutchinson. Subs: DJ Foran for Mahony (ht), Shane Bennett for Kiely (48), K Bennett for Dunford (53), M Harney for Wadding (59), M Mahoney for Lyons (65).

REF – J Murphy (Limerick)