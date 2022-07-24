| 17.5°C Dublin

Kilkenny seek a new leader as Brian Cody’s sense of certainty goes

Frank Roche

Brian Cody has left a huge vacuum for Kilkenny to fill. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Brian Cody has left a huge vacuum for Kilkenny to fill. Photo: Sportsfile

There used to be three certainties in life: death, taxes and Cody. Now only two remain. It is all rather discombobulating.

TJ Reid tweeted a photo of himself on Friday, sitting on the Croke Park turf, only his No 10 visible, Limerick players celebrating in the background.

