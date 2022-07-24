Kilkenny seek a new leader as Brian Cody’s sense of certainty goes

There used to be three certainties in life: death, taxes and Cody. Now only two remain. It is all rather discombobulating.

TJ Reid tweeted a photo of himself on Friday, sitting on the Croke Park turf, only his No 10 visible, Limerick players celebrating in the background.

“Well, we gave it our all,” the Kilkenny forward said. “It was an honour to wear the black and amber jersey for 2022. Thanks to all our supporters for your amazing support throughout the year, it’s still hard to accept but well done to Limerick, a superb team.”

A day later, persistent rumours that had consumed Noreside from earlier in the week were officially confirmed: the only inter-county manager that Reid has known in the last 16 seasons, from when he first joined Kilkenny’s senior panel in 2007, has left.

Just think how that will feel for TJ, entering a dressing-room in Nowlan Park and finding himself looking at a new leader.

This is going to take one hell of an adjustment, for the players, first and foremost. Will their next manager be the type who vociferously demands perfection or the polar opposite, arm-around-the-shoulder alternative? Will he be unashamedly old school or have a PhD in post-modern management?

Whoever or whatever he is, the next man won’t be Brian Cody, who, sometimes more so when he didn’t speak, conveyed a message of supreme authority.

For a county board that has known nothing except the comfort of having the same manager in perpetuity, this signals a sea change. Under Cody, Kilkenny knew they were always going to be there or thereabouts at the business end. There were no three-year terms with a review after two – none was required.

Cody would let it be known that he was carrying on, and it would all be rubber-stamped at a county board meeting sometime in late autumn. If management needed a shake-up, you’d see it among the selectors.

Now, all that certainty is gone. Kilkenny GAA chiefs may have to hire some recruitment whizz-kid given their understandable lack of expertise. And if the next appointment goes belly-up, they better get used to a state of flux last encountered in the late ‘90s, when Nickey Brennan lasted two years in the role and his successor, Kevin Fennelly, walked after one year.

That was 1998, the last season of BC.

This reporter first went on the full-time championship beat that year. It was a summer of unparalleled delirium and disruption – a year that culminated in a certain Pádraic Joyce waltzing around a Kildare goalkeeper to propel Galway footballers in the direction of dreamland – but almost all the anarchy happened in the hurling.

Babs Keating’s sheep in a heap. The Colin Lynch suspension saga. Ger Loughnane’s Clare FM sermon from the mount. A mysterious new Offaly manager called Bond, Michael Bond. Jimmy Cooney’s early whistle. Faithful fans going all Arthur Scargill on the Croke Park pitch. A unique refixture in Thurles. Offaly’s unlikeliest coronation.

All ending in defeat for Kilkenny.

Then Cody arrived from the bosom of James Stephens, boasting a significant playing pedigree but no managerial CV of note.

It was as if he had come to put manners on the miscreants, to restore the old order. And even if it took another All-Ireland defeat in year one (against Cork) and a watershed lesson in year three (when the unstoppable champions of 2000 were out-hungered by Galway in ’01), we all soon grew accustomed to the new reality.

Long before the Dublin footballers turned Leinster into their double-digit plaything, Kilkenny hurlers led the lopsided way.

When people talk about the GAA’s Mount Rushmore managers – Mick O’Dwyer, Seán Boylan, Jim Gavin and now John Kiely – the reality is that all of them were blessed with a surfeit of talent and most of their success could not have been achieved in its absence.

Cody was no different: he had first call on Henry, Tommy, JJ and TJ, four of the all-time greats. But even if it’s a cliché to say it, he looms above the lot. And not merely because of the record-shredding numbers: the 11 All-Irelands, the 18 Leinsters, the 10 National Leagues, or even the 102 All-Stars won by Kilkenny players on his watch (so far).

No, he leads the way because he matched longevity with relevance. Circa 2017-18, you wondered if the Cats were in a state of drift. They came back stronger. Their performance against a majestic Limerick on the third Sunday of July, pushing that epic contest to the very last play, was a fitting tribute to what Cody’s Kilkenny were all about.

The media could take him or leave him: he had zero interest in peeling back the layers of what happened within the inner sanctum, and he never saw it as his job to offer up an evocative insight or human interest nugget. When he wanted to, however, he knew exactly how to make his point and let the media run with it.

Even when he said little, Cody was box office. Nor should one final delicious irony be lost: this unapologetic hurling fundamentalist calling time on the weekend of an All-Ireland football final.

We won’t see his likes again. And God only knows when the hurling scribes will get to feast on a Langtons fillet again.