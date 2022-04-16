Kilkenny power through in Leinster SHC opener as Westmeath’s challenge runs out of steam

Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny is tackled by Niall Mitchell of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC round 1 match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Read the above scoreline and you’ll blithely draw the conclusion that this was a predictable mismatch of David and Goliath.

But that would do a grave disservice to a battling, even heroic at times Westmeath, who shunted Kilkenny out of their first half comfort zone before their legs went and the difference in class told in front of 2,500 spectators at TEG Cusack Park.

Hard to believe, given the final margin of 16 points, but Westmeath actually led by four after 22 minutes, as their defence hurled up a storm against vaunted opponents while Killian Doyle landed points from all angles at the other end.

But it couldn’t last and, in truth, nobody really expected the 16/1 underdogs to sustain it.

They trailed by a goal at the midpoint and were still vaguely within touching distance at the three-quarter mark, six points adrift.

But then, on 53 minutes, Billy Ryan buried an unstoppable rebound from a prohibitive angle, all after Walter Walsh’s initial effort had been bravely saved by Conor Bracken.

The gap was out to nine, and now it was merely a case of by how much – especially after Cormac Boyle’s 58th minute swipe caught Pádraig Walsh across the legs and drew a second yellow for the Westmeath midfielder.

For a while it threatened to turn ugly for 14 flagging men in maroon.

Three more goals followed in the home straight: sub James Maher drilled a neat low shot on the run after another Walter Walsh assist (58 minutes); Walter himself then got in the act with a venomous shot teed up by Eoin Cody (66 minutes); and finally, three minutes into stoppage-time, TJ Reid bundled home another rebound after an initial shot by his Ballyhale clubmate, Cody, was blocked.

Within a minute, however, sub Owen McCabe buried a consolation goal for Westmeath. It was the least they deserved.

Reid was making his first appearance of the year, coming back from prolonged club duty and then injury. The veteran scoresmith had a mixed half, missing three deadball attempts, and yet finished with 1-4. Typical TJ.

For Westmeath, despite the final outcome, what’s seldom is wonderful: this was their first championship encounter with the Cats since 2006.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Brian Cody was already a seasoned Kilkenny manager, the mastermind of three senior All-Irelands, when he set out on that ’06 campaign with a 14-point victory in Mullingar, the launch-pad for Kilkenny’s famous four-in-a-row.

There was just one Westmeath survivor from that occasion, veteran forward Derek McNicholas. But it has been all change on the touchline since then: Seamus Qualter was their manager 16 years ago and there have been seven ‘outside’ bosses since then, Joe Fortune the latest.

And the Dublin-based Wexford native must have been thrilled by his team’s wonderfully defiant first half. The only shame was in the half-time scoreline, a flattering 1-12 to 0-12 lead the slow-starting visitors.

Doyle was outrageously good in that first half. His ten-point haul included seven frees of varying difficulty and three spectacular efforts from play, one from the right touchline and then two even better strikes from the left.

True, they had been indebted to Bracken’s sharp reflexes, the debutant ‘keeper repelling Padraig Walsh’s goal chance in the 16th minute.

But Doyle’s third point from play left the Division 2A champions in dreamland, leading by 0-10 to 0-6 after 22 minutes.

Two minutes later, however, the game was turned on its head when Mikey Carey struck Kilkenny’s first goal with a finish that his father DJ would have been proud of.

The goal had fortuitous origins: Tommy Doyle had been immense in that opening period, but his half-block on Martin Keoghan fell kindly into Carey’s path. The wing-back didn’t require a second invitation, and his team added six of the next eight points.

Not that the watching Cody was overly impressed, hauling off Keoghan and then Cian Kenny at the break, despite the latter scoring with the final act of the half.

Scorers – Kilkenny: A Murphy 0-7 (6f), TJ Reid 1-4 (1 ‘65’, 2f), W Walsh 1-2, P Walsh 0-4, B Ryan, J Maher 1-1 each, M Carey 1-0, A Mullen 0-2, C Kenny, E Cody 0-1 each. Westmeath: K Doyle 0-14 (11f), O McCabe 1-0, J Boyle 0-2, N O’Brien, D Glennon, D Egerton 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy. Subs: J Donnelly for Keoghan (34), TJ Reid for Kenny (ht), J Maher for A Murphy (46), C Browne for Blanchfield (59), S Walsh for Ryan (66).

Westmeath: C Bracken; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Galvin; A Craig, T Doyle, K Regan; C Boyle, R Greville; J Boyle, D McNicholas, D Glennon; N O’Brien, N Mitchell, K Doyle. Subs: E Keyes for O’Brien (50), C Doyle for McNicholas (55), T Gallagher for Craig (62), T Gallagher for Craig (62), O McCabe for J Boyle (68).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).