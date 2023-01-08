Kilkenny make winning start to post-Cody era as Derek Lyng guides Cats past Offaly

New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng on the sideline for the first time in a competitive match. Image: Sportsfile.

Derek Lyng got life as Kilkenny senior manager off to a winning start as an inexperienced Cats' side ultimately showed too much class for a battling Offaly in their opening Walsh Cup tie in John Locke Park this afternoon.

You have to go back all the way to 1998 for the last time that a Kilkenny senior side took to the pitch without 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning boss Brian Cody involved so a decent crowd turned up in Callan to see the start of this new chapter on Noreside.

Lyng has big boots to fill but he will be happy enough with what he saw as a side backboned by experienced heads like Huw Lawlor, Cillian Buckley, John Donnelly and Paddy Deegan (now operating at half-forward) eventually got the job done.

It was a new face that impressed in the opening half, though, with U-20 star Billy Drennan firing three points from play while Bill Sheehan, who earned a recall on the back of an impressive club campaign with Dicksboro, also showed up well.

Kilkenny had threatened to run away with the game after Ian Byrne's point attempt wasn't dealt with by goalkeeper Eamonn Cleary in the 15th minute and ended up in the Offaly net.

They streaked 1-8 to 0-3 clear but credit to Offaly, they battled back into contention with two-time Poc Fada champion Cillian Kiely impressing from placed balls, as well as from play in the first half, having returned to the Faithful fold this year under new boss Johnny Kelly.

Kiely helped narrow the gap to four points by half-time, 1-11 to 0-10, and his accuracy from frees helped Offaly to draw level within 10 minutes of the resumption.

Kilkenny sensed danger and reacted well, however, with Drennan firing over two placed balls while substitutes Alan Murphy, Pádraic Moylan and Timmy Clifford also bisected the posts.

Killian Sampson and Kiely (free) responded for the visitors to leave just one in it, 1-16 to 0-18, but an emphatic finish to the net from substitute Tom Phelan in the 59th minute extended the gap to four with Kilkenny expected to coast home from there.

They didn't have it all their own way, though, as David Nally fired over two beauties from play while sub Charlie Mitchell also made an impact, but Kiely's deadly accuracy deserted him at the finish as Lyng started with a win.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-9 (5f, 0-1 ‘65), I Byrne, T Phelan 1-0 each, J Donnelly, B Sheehan, N Brennan 0-2 each, C Heary, A Murphy, T Clifford, P Moylan 0-1 each.

Offaly: C Kiely 0-12 (10f), D Nally 0-5 (3f), J Murphy, R Ravenhill, C Mitchell 0-1 each.

KILKENNY – D Brennan; N Rowe, H Lawlor, N Mullins; C Heary, C Buckley, D Dunne; D Blanchfield, P McDonald; I Byrne, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Sheehan, E Landy, B Drennan.

Subs: N Brennan for McDonald inj (24), T Phelan for Landy (30), A Murphy for Byrne (half-time), T Clifford for Blanchfield (47), M Butler for N Mullins (48), P Walsh for Dunne (50), P Moylan for Heary inj (54), Evan Cody for Rowe (62)

OFFALY – E Cleary; P Cantwell, C Burke, J Nally; D King, J Sampson, K Sampson; R Ravenhill, P Delaney; D Nally, Cillian Kiely, J Screeney; B Duignan, P Clancy, J Murphy.

Subs: O Kelly for Clancy and S Corcoran for Cleary (both half-time), D Maher for J Nally inj (47), C Mitchell for Murphy (50), S Dooley for Duignan (61), A Cleary for Screeney (63), J Clancy for Delaney (66), J Keenaghan for Ravenhill (69).

REF – C Daly (Kildare)