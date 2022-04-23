Kilkenny make it two from two in Leinster championship with comprehensive win over Laois

Shane Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Sean Downey of Laois. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Kilkenny sent a defiant message to anybody who has already ordained that a Munster county will win the Liam MacCarthy Cup this year.

Yes, the Cats will meet better teams than Laois this year, whom they dismissed by 23 points at Nowlan Park, but it was the way Kilkenny did the job - speed, team-work, slick stickwork and the vision to see a long-range pass that suggests they mean business this year.

They even found time to introduce the latest member of the Walsh dynasty from Tullaroan.

Shane came on at half-time and suggested he has a serious future in the shirt that older brother Tommy used to adorn.

With DJ Carey’s son Mikey also in the Kilkenny ranks, the feel-good factor must be massive right now as the county prepares to face one of its own, Henry Shefflin, next Sunday.

In fact, an early burst of seven points in nine minutes was only Kilkenny getting going.

By half-time they were 17 points clear and cruising. And the second period would be more of the same, with sub Tom Phelan coming on to score 1-1

Adrian Mullen scored six long-range points in all with Walter Walsh hitting four of the same.

And Eoin Cody was the man doing the damage on the inside line with 1-2 from play in the first half and three more points in the second.

This handsome victory will surely give Kilkenny bags of confidence as they head off to Galway to face their own legend Henry Shefflin next Sunday.

Laois now have three successive matches in Portlaoise - against Wexford, Galway and Westmeath.

On this evidence, that last match is already shaping up as a major relegation battle for them.

SCORERS - Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10 (7f) E Cody 1-5 A Mullen 0-6 W. Walsh 0-4 T Phelan 1-1 P Walsh 0-4 J Donnelly 0-2 J Maher 0-2

Laois: P Purcell 1-2 (1f) PJ Scully 0-4 (4f) C Dwyer 0-3 J Keyes 0-1 A Corby 0-1 C McEvoy 0-1 R Mullaney 0-1 C Byrne 0-1

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne; J Maher, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: S Walsh for Ryan ht R. Reid for Deegan 49mins C Delaney for Lawlor 56mins D Corcoran for T Walsh 63mins

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, F Fennell; R Mullaney, L O’Connell, C McEvoy; A Corby, J Kelly; C Dwyer, P Purcell, J Keyes; M Dowling, J Walsh, PJ Scully. Subs- C. Byrne for Walsh 43mins E Killeen for Corby 51mins B McGinley for Dowling 57mins P. Dunne for O’Connell and R. Murphy for Scully 70mins

Referee: L Gordon (Galway)