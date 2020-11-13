Kilkenny make four changes to starting line-up for Leinster SHC final against Tribes

Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Riain McBride of Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny have made four changes from the team that started against Dublin the last day for their Leinster hurling final with Galway tomorrow.

Into the side come Tommy Walsh, Richie Leahy, Conor Browne and Martin Keoghan with Leahy and Browne forming a new-look midfield as Conor Fogarty moves to the half-back line.

Ciaran Wallace, Paddy Deegan, Richie Reid and Billy Ryan all lose out with Wallace and Reid both named among the replacements.

Keoghan, Browne and Leahy came on as substitutes against Dublin on an evening when they let a 16-point lead slip, eventually winning by two.

Kilkenny (SH v Galway): E Murphy; C Delaney, H Lawlor, T Walsh; C Buckley, P Walsh, C Fogarty; R Leahy, C Browne; J Donnelly, M Keoghan, W Walsh; TJ Reid, E Cody, C Fennelly.

Online Editors