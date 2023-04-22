| 9.1°C Dublin

Kilkenny make dominance count with strong opening to Leinster SHC campaign

Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7

Timmy Clifford of Kilkenny in action against Robbie Greville of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC round 1 match at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile Expand

Timmy Clifford of Kilkenny in action against Robbie Greville of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC round 1 match at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Kevin Egan

Kilkenny couldn’t have dreamt of an easier opening to their 2023 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign as they easily overwhelmed a Westmeath side where the absence of star forwards Killian Doyle, Niall O’Brien and Niall Mitchell completely blunted their attacking edge.

Adrian Mullen and John Donnelly were the stars of the forward line in the first half as they scored 0-5 and 0-3 respectively in the opening 35 minutes, but it was at the other end of the field where Derek Lyng’s side were utterly, utterly dominant.

