Kilkenny make dominance count with strong opening to Leinster SHC campaign

Kilkenny couldn’t have dreamt of an easier opening to their 2023 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign as they easily overwhelmed a Westmeath side where the absence of star forwards Killian Doyle, Niall O’Brien and Niall Mitchell completely blunted their attacking edge.

Adrian Mullen and John Donnelly were the stars of the forward line in the first half as they scored 0-5 and 0-3 respectively in the opening 35 minutes, but it was at the other end of the field where Derek Lyng’s side were utterly, utterly dominant.

Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Tommy Walsh didn’t put a foot wrong in the full back line and they only conceded their second score in the 20th minute, that to a well-taken sideline ball from Darragh Clinton.

Westmeath didn’t register a score from within 40 metres of the Kilkenny goal in the first half, while by half-time, TJ Reid started to come into the game a lot more, announcing his presence with a ell taken snapshot point and then a sublime reverse handpass to set up Mullen for the point that made it 0-17 to 0-4 at half-time.

Four wides in their first five shots in the second half showed that Kilkenny weren’t quite as tuned in after half-time, but they still had things all their own way, notwithstanding their failure to breach Noel Conaty’s goal.

The Westmeath custodian can take a significant amount of credit for that as he made some excellent interventions – most notable diving right to save a TJ Reid penalty – but he could do nothing as Kilkenny subs Martin Keoghan and Niall Brennan fired over points late on to stretch the winning margin out to over 20 points by the end.

Scorers – Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-9 (0-3f, 0-2 65s), A Mullen 0-6, J Donnelly 0-4, E Cody 0-2, M Keoghan 0-2, D Blanchfield 0-1, T Clifford 0-1, P Walsh 0-1, B Ryan 0-1, N Brennan 0-1, D Corcoran 0-1. Westmeath: C Doyle 0-4 (0-3f) J Boyle 0-1, D Clinton 0-1 (sideline), D McNicholas 0-1.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; H Lawlor, T Walsh, M Butler; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Walsh; D Corcoran, P Mullen; T Clifford, J Donnelly, A Mullen; E Cody, TJ Reid, B Ryan. Subs: C Kenny for P Mullen (46), M Keoghan for Ryan (48), C Buckley for P Walsh (56), N Brennan for A Mullen (62), C Delaney for Lawlor (64).

Westmeath: N Conaty; C Shaw, T Doyle, D Egerton; A Craig, R Greville, J Bermingham; S McGovern, S Clavin; D Glennon, C Doyle, K Regan; E Keyes, J Boyle, D Clinton. Subs: C McCormack for Clavin (h-t), C Boyle for McGovern (h-t), D McNicholas for Clinton (48), J Gillen for Keyes (56), G Greville for Egerton (67).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).