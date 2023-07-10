Kilkenny lean on usual fundamentals to outlast Clare

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Kilkenny 1-25, Clare 1-22

The controls have been handed on, but the fundamentals that underpinned Brian Cody’s 24-year tenure as Kilkenny manager remain firmly embedded in their play.

Hooks, blocks, tackles, a suffocating presence throughout, and of course, a goal just when they needed it most.

It might not have had the drama of Cillian Buckley’s Leinster final winner, but Eoin Cody’s 55th-minute goal came as they had been ‘losing’ the third quarter by 0-9 to 0-2. It couldn’t have been better timed, putting them back in front again. You could sense it coming, even as Clare’s momentum was growing exponentially.

This was as ‘Kilkenny’ a performance as anything produced under Cody as they booked their place in an All-Ireland final against Limerick for the second successive year.

Limerick are bidding for four in a row, and that Kilkenny team, with Cody’s replacement Derek Lyng in the vanguard, are one of only two to achieve that milestone before. You don’t have to join the dots to work out the significance of all that.

On a day when TJ Reid re-established the all-time championship scoring record, his 0-12 taking him seven points clear of Cork’s Patrick Horgan on 30-544 (634 points), it was goalkeeper Eoin Murphy who made perhaps made the most important intervention.

Murphy has long been considered one of the game’s greatest shot-stoppers and that was surely enshrined by the touch he got to a bullet of a shot by Peter Duggan in the second minute of three minutes of added time allowed by referee Colm Lyons.

He could barely have seen it, such was the fizz with which Duggan struck it, but Murphy reacts quicker than any of his contemporaries in these moments and got a touch, pushing it up on to the crossbar and back out into play.

Diarmuid Ryan got a consolation point, but there was a palpable sense of deflation among the Clare support in the 48,360 crowd that their moment had passed, and sure enough, substitute Pádraig Walsh got the next score to leave three in it again. As Kilkenny as you like!

All of Reid’s 12 points were from placed balls, but he was busy throughout and laid off the pass to Cody for the goal. The spadework was done by Billy Ryan, however, who harassed and dispossessed Rory Hayes as the Clare corner-back sought to evade trouble.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 10th July

Cody’s finish was sharp, just as his general play was all afternoon. Hayes tracked him for most of it, but it was clear early on that he was struggling with it as Cody registered three first-half points and won two more frees for Reid. By the end, he had amassed 1-5, adding to a catalogue that has him right in line for hurler of the year. He can be unplayable in this mood.

​Murphy’s save will attract most recall because it came so late, but the value of Conor Fogarty’s diving block on Mark Rodgers from close range in the 23rd minute can’t be overstated either. A goal at that stage would have left just a point in it, but again, Rodgers’ subsequent 65 felt like scant reward for 0-11 to 0-8. Trademark Kilkenny, just as Adrian Mullen’s block on Cathal Malone to make it 0-6 to 0-4 was in the 11th minute. Clare must have felt like they were hurling in a phone box at times.

Mullen has been out with a broken thumb since the Wexford game six weeks ago, but his contribution throughout betrayed that absence.

For Clare, there will be much reflection on how they set up, with Séadna Morey dropped in as a seventh defender. Just as Páidí Fitzpatrick’s selection in the corresponding game last year was left field, as was the choice of Cian Nolan to track Aaron Gillane in the Munster final, Morey’s role was a surprise, perhaps based on injuries to three key defenders. Conor Cleary, John Conlon and David McInerney all started, but the Morey move may have been designed to compensate for any flagging from the trio.

It didn’t work out and it was only when they reverted to an orthodox formation for the second half and provided Peter Duggan with more support up front that they generated any momentum with Ian Galvin replacing Morey at half-time.

Tony Kelly was more involved than in the 2022 game and scored a point but once again, tracked by Mikey Butler, he found it hard to register any attacking rhythm and did some of his best work dropping back. Advantage Butler once more to hold a player of that quality to just one score over 140 minutes now.

As close as they got, or as close as Kilkenny allowed them to get, Clare will feel there is more in them. They brought their 2022 wide county of 24 down considerably, but nine was still four more than Kilkenny’s

Duggan, McInerney, David Fitzgerald and even 20-year-old Adam Hogan led the resistance in that third quarter, but Shane O’Donnell stood above all of his colleagues for how he consistently took the game to Kilkenny. Time and again, he outfielded and outfought taller and more physical opponents to put them spinning on the backfoot.

He served notice of it in the first half but really stepped it up after the break, drawing a 37th-minute save from Murphy when he had Galvin and Rodgers outside him.

But even Murphy had no answer to O’Donnell’s lightning strike off his left on 63 minutes when he collected a Ryan delivery and nonchalantly shook off Tommy Walsh.

That brought parity again, 1-20 each, but the follow-up inevitably came at the other end, substitute Walter Walsh cutting in on the endline to draw a free for Reid to convert for the lead again.

Murphy’s opposite number Eibhear Quilligan kept his side of the bargain, too, producing his magic to deny Reid on 16 minutes and Cody on 39 minutes with great saves. But Kilkenny eventually broke his resistance, a self-inflicted Clare wound that will sting for some time, given the position they had put themselves in.

But that’s Kilkenny, that’s what they bring, no matter who wears the jerseys or the bainisteoir shirt.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-12 (10f, 1 65, 1sl); E Cody 1-5; A Mullen 0-2; H Lawlor, P Deegan, B Ryan, T Phelan, P Walsh, C Kenny 0-1 each. Clare: M Rodgers 0-10 (5f, 3 65); S O’Donnell 1-1; D Fitzgerald 0-3; C Malone, D McInerney, D Reidy, D Ryan, I Galvin, T Kelly, P Duggan, R Taylor 0-1 each. KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; M Keoghan, J Donnelly, T Phelan; E Cody, TJ Reid, B Ryan. Subs: W Walsh for Keoghan (44), C Kenny for Donnelly (54), C Buckley for Fogarty (56), R Hogan for Phelan (61), P Walsh for Ryan (68). CLARE: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, R Taylor; S O’Donnell, S Morey, R Taylor; M Rodgers, P Duggan, T Kelly. Subs: D Reidy for Taylor (33), I Galvin for Morey (h-t), A Shanagher for Reidy (70). REF: C Lyons (Cork).