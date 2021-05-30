Kilkenny lay down marker with ruthless win over Wexford

John Donnelly and James Bergin, left, of Kilkenny in action against Liam Óg McGovern of Wexford

Kilkenny put down a marker that they plan on being big players this hurling summer with this ruthless destruction of an off-colour Wexford in Nowlan Park.

Despite a marginally improved second-half performance from the visitors, they never looked remotely capable of reining in a heavy fourteen points half-time deficit against the reigning Leinster champions who looked in imperious form.

Both teams came into this fixture unbeaten after the opening two rounds yet, clearly, with bigger priorities in mind given a potential Leinster semi-final collision less than a month from now.

This League, accordingly, has been largely an arena of experimentation, both sides fine-tuning for days ahead as distinct from chasing silverware, specifically given the absence of a League final this year unless the teams topping Divisions 1A and B collide in Championship.

That said, there was clearly local pride at stake too given the modern rivalry building between the respective managers since Davy Fitzgerald’s appointment as Wexford boss at the end of the 2016,

The Clare man has had a small edge in that arithmetic but, on this evidence, Brian Cody is in no mood to allow the margin widen.

On the contrary, Kilkenny were fired up from first whistle, already leading 0-3 to 0-2 by the time Billy Ryan fired home a brilliant 5th minute goal at the Carroll Stand end.

It was a score that signposted a serious malfunction in Wexford’s normally well-oiled sweeping system, Liam Og McGovern seemingly struggling with the role as Kilkenny kept driving direct ball from their half-backs down onto the edge of the Wexford ‘square’.

The Cats were clearly in goal hungry mood, the likes of Padraig Walsh and wing-back Darragh Corcoran finding oceans of space to direct ball on top of a rotating inside forward line that had Wexford heads in a spin.

Three quickfire Rory O’Connor points in those opening eleven minutes kept Wexford in the game but Conor Browne gradually came to terms with the St Martins man, Fitzgerald’s men gradually showing all the signs of a group forced into self-isolation in recent days because of a Covid square.

TJ Reid ought to have had a second Kilkenny goal on 22 minutes when McGovern misjudged a long delivery only for Liam Ryan’s heroic intervention deflect the ball out for a ‘65’, which TJ duly converted to stretch the margin to seven points.

On the half-hour, Reid did get his goal, doubling brilliantly on the ball after Wexford ‘keeper, James Lawlor, saved brilliantly from an Adrian Mullen shot.

It was all one-way traffic now, Cody’s men reaching the midpoint completely in control with a lead of 2-15 to 0-7.

Wexford brought on Kevin Foley to take up his familiar sweeping role for the second-half but with TJ Reid scoring at will from placed balls against a sometimes chaotic Wexford back line, it stayed largely one-way traffic.

The Ballyhale man was almost flawless, finishing the game with 1-18 to his name, leaking his solitary miss from a free with the game already deep in injury-time.

Lee Chin was also on song from frees for Wexford, but they could never really threaten Eoin Murphy’s goal apart from a 45th minute Chin effort that was brilliantly parried away by the Glenmore man.

SCORERS: Kilkenny – TJ Reid 1-18 (0-14 frees, 0-1 65), B Ryan 1-4, A Murphy 0-3, E Cody and P Deegan 0-1 each.

Wexford – L Chin 0-13 (0-10 frees, 0-1 65), R O’Connor 0-4, A Nolan 0-2, Joe O’Connor, D O’Keeffe, S Murphy and C McDonald 0-1 each.

KILKENNY: E Murphy, T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan, D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne, R Reid, C Buckley, A Mullen, J Donnelly, B Ryan, J Bergin, TJ Reid, A Murphy. Subs – E Cody for Bergin (23 mins), C Fogarty for Buckley (49 mins), J Maher for Ryan (49 mins), M Carey for Reid (65 mins), L Blanchfield for Mullen (71 mins).

WEXFORD: J Lawlor, S Reck, L Ryan, Joe O’Connor, G Malone, M O’Hanlon, Jack O’Connor, D O’Keeffe, L Og McGovern, A Nolan, R O’Connor, C Devitt, L Chin, M Dwyer, H Kehoe. Subs – G Bailey for Joe O’Connor (25 mins), Joe O’Connor for Malone (34 mins), K Foley for Kehoe (half-time), C McDonald for Devitt (half-time), C Flood for Jack O’Connor (54 mins), D Dunne for O’Keeffe (54 mins), P Morris for Dwyer (55 mins), S Murphy for Dunne injured (58 mins).

Referee – C Lyons (Cork).