Kilkenny hold off strong Wexford finish to book place in Leinster minor hurling final

Kilkenny 1-18 Wexford 0-17

Kilkenny sealed their place in the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final when running out four point winners over Wexford in a competitive provincial last four affair at UPMC Nowlan Park.

An opening half Brian Moore goal gave the Cats a decisive advantage and Niall Bergin's team maintained that control till the end even if they had to fight off a late Wexford rally.

Wexford began the better and opened up an early two point lead through points from Colin Carley and Sean Hyland.

Kilkenny battled back with a pair of frees from Conor Doyle but Wexford still held a 0-4 to 0-2 initiative after further efforts from Hyland and Jack Dunne.

The Cats dominated the rest of the first half outscoring the visitors 1-6 to 0-1 with Moore's goal arriving in stoppage time after Doyle, Greg Kelly and Ed McDermott already accounted for points.

Kilkenny looked in firm control when leading 1-8 to 0-5 at the break and they pushed the margin out to seven when the impressive Greg Kelly knocked over one of his five points from play.

The home side then lost their way somewhat with Wexford scoring six on the spin to get back to within a point by the 40th minute.

Crucially though, the Model County never got level and Kilkenny kept themselves in front with subs James O'Neill and Robbie Doherty getting vital points off the bench.

The Cats will now go on to meet Galway in the Leinster Final on Friday week.

Scorers

Kilkenny:C Doyle 0-6 (4f, 1 '65); G Kelly 0-5; B Moore 1-0; E McDermott 0-3; M Stynes, S Bergin, J O'Neill, R Doherty 0-1 each.

Wexford:J Doyle 0-10 (8f, 1 '65); S Hyland 0-3; J Nolan, J Dunne, C Carley, J Rossiter 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Kilkenny –B O'Sullivan; C Brophy, E Murphy, D Barcoe; R Garrett, M Stynes, M Ahern; D Vereker, E Lauhoff; S Bergin, G Kelly, B McDermott, C Doyle, E McDermott, B Moore.

Subs:J O'Neill for B.McDermott (45), R Doherty for Vereker (50), S Kinsella for Moore (59), J Henderson for Brophy (62).

Wexford –P Quigley; B Harpur, C Doyle, P Kinsella; D Daly O'Toole, C Roark, N Furlong; J Nolan, J Dunne; C Carley, J Doyle, T Dempsey; L Cooney, K O'Connor, S Hyland.

Subs:J Rossiter for Cooney (35), J O'Leary for Dempsey (35), J Gethings for Carley (43), T Walsh for O'Connor (52).

Ref –M Ryan (Dublin)