Kilkenny hold off late Wexford challenge to claim thrilling Leinster minor final

Kilkenny captain Harry Shine lifts the cup after the 2021 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final against Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

KILKENNY and Wexford minor hurlers served up a thrilling Leinster final at Netwatch Cullen Park, with the Cats just hanging on for a two-point win to retain their title and record their 59th provincial victory in the grade.

The sides were tied at 1-5 apiece at half-time. The goals came late in the half, in the 30th minute from Kilkenny’s Ted Dunne, which drew an immediate Wexford response with centre-forward Adam O’Grady kicking the ball to the Kilkenny net.

Wexford led for the first time minutes into the second half through a well-taken Simon Roche goal.

But Kilkenny, inspired by their centre-back and man-of-the-match Gearóid Dunne, were level by the 47th minute when a Danny Glennon point brought the sides level (1-11 to 2-8).

A Kilkenny point from Harry Shine put them ahead and the Cats moved two points clear in the concluding minutes. A fine save from goalie Alan Dunphy prevented a certain Wexford goal while a close-range Wexford free deep in injury-time from Luke Roche was cleared by the Kilkenny defence as they hung on for victory.

Scorers – Kilkenny: H Shine 0-6 (5f); T Dunne 1-1; D Glennon 0-3; G Dunne, J Neary, K Doyle, K Carey, D Queally 0-1 each. Wexford: L Roche 0-7 (7f); A O’Grady, S Roche 1-1 each; L Murphy 0-1.

Kilkenny – A Dunphy; E Rudkins, B Hughes, S Moore; J Fitzpatrick, G Dunne, E Lyng; J Neary, K Doyle; T Dunne, H Shine, K Carey; D Glennon, C Hackett, D Queally. Subs: B Whitty for Neary (47), J Walsh for Queally (51).

Wexford – T Doyle; C Ó Tuama, E Whelan, R Chapman; Dylan Purcell, S Cooney, P Doyle; S Rowley, C Byrne; Darby Purcell, A O’Grady, F Walsh; S Roche, L Roche, L Murphy. Sub: C Doyle for Walsh (18).

Ref – T Gleeson (Dublin).