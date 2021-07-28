| 12.6°C Dublin

Kilkenny hold off late Wexford challenge to claim thrilling Leinster minor final

Kilkenny 1-15 Wexford 2-10

Kilkenny captain Harry Shine lifts the cup after the 2021 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final against Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

KILKENNY and Wexford minor hurlers served up a thrilling Leinster final at Netwatch Cullen Park, with the Cats just hanging on for a two-point win to retain their title and record their 59th provincial victory in the grade.

The sides were tied at 1-5 apiece at half-time. The goals came late in the half, in the 30th minute from Kilkenny’s Ted Dunne, which drew an immediate Wexford response with centre-forward Adam O’Grady kicking the ball to the Kilkenny net.

Wexford led for the first time minutes into the second half through a well-taken Simon Roche goal.

But Kilkenny, inspired by their centre-back and man-of-the-match Gearóid Dunne, were level by the 47th minute when a Danny Glennon point brought the sides level (1-11 to 2-8).

A Kilkenny point from Harry Shine put them ahead and the Cats moved two points clear in the concluding minutes. A fine save from goalie Alan Dunphy prevented a certain Wexford goal while a close-range Wexford free deep in injury-time from Luke Roche was cleared by the Kilkenny defence as they hung on for victory.

Scorers – Kilkenny: H Shine 0-6 (5f); T Dunne 1-1; D Glennon 0-3; G Dunne, J Neary, K Doyle, K Carey, D Queally 0-1 each. Wexford: L Roche 0-7 (7f); A O’Grady, S Roche 1-1 each; L Murphy 0-1.

Kilkenny – A Dunphy; E Rudkins, B Hughes, S Moore; J Fitzpatrick, G Dunne, E Lyng; J Neary, K Doyle; T Dunne, H Shine, K Carey; D Glennon, C Hackett, D Queally. Subs: B Whitty for Neary (47), J Walsh for Queally (51).

Wexford – T Doyle; C Ó Tuama, E Whelan, R Chapman; Dylan Purcell, S Cooney, P Doyle; S Rowley, C Byrne; Darby Purcell, A O’Grady, F Walsh; S Roche, L Roche, L Murphy. Sub: C Doyle for Walsh (18).

Ref – T Gleeson (Dublin).

