Kilkenny hold off late Clare charge to set up All-Ireland hurling final rematch with Limerick

Kilkenny 1-25 Clare 1-22

Eoin Murphy's status as one of hurling's greatest shot-stoppers was enshrined in Croke Park with a spectacular injury-time save to preserve Kilkenny and advance them to a second successive All-Ireland final with Limerick.

Three points clear as the game entered the third minute of the three of added on by referee Colm Lyons, Murphy tipped a Peter Duggan snapshot onto the crossbar and back out into play in a dramatic finale.

Diarmuid Ryan pointed to close the gap to two from the rebound but the sense of Clare deflation was palpable as, not for the first time, Murphy performed semi-final heroics.

Clare had thrown everything at the second half after struggling with Kilkenny's suffocating presence to trail by 0-15 to 0-10 at the break.

And when they found themselves two points clear, 0-19 to 0-17, on the three-quarter mark of an increasingly pulsating game, the prospect of a Limerick/Clare final loomed large.

But Kilkenny's knack of timely goals is built up over a long period of time and right on cue they dug one out on 55 minutes, Billy Ryan applying the pressure on Rory Hayes to dispossess him before TJ Reid played in Eoin Cody, who finished smartly for a 1-18 to 0-19 lead.

It was a hammer blow for Clare but they responded and recovered. Shane O'Donnell had been leading the line all afternoon with his ball winning and driving runs at the Kilkenny defence.

Earlier he had also brought a great save out of Murphy but this time, taking on Tommy Walsh, he latched on to Diarmuid Ryan's delivery and unleashed a rocket, giving even Murphy no chance on 63 minutes.

That brought parity, 1-20 each, on 63 minutes and once more energised the Clare support in the 48,360 crowd.

But Kilkenny are rarely ruffled in these situations and when Walter Walsh, a second half substitute was fouled cutting in along the endline, Reid converted again for a lead that they didn't relinquish.

It was another memorable day for Reid, who once more went out in front on the all-time championship scoring record, his 0-12 taking him seven points clear of Cork's Patrick Horgan on 30-544 (634 points).

But as reliable as TJ was it was his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Cody, having his best ever season, who led the line best as he finished with 1-5.

Hayes couldn't handle him and eventually it was left to Adam Hogan, who had a fine game, to track him.

It was clear early on that Cody would be troublesome for Clare who brought in Seadna Morey as a seventh defender but to no effect and by the break, Clare had resorted to a more orthodox formation, replacing Morey with Ian Galvin.

Cody won two early frees for Reid to convert and added one from play as they went 0-3 to 0-2 ahead by the seventh minute. But Clare were much more in it this time than they were in the 2022 semi-final and twice tied Kilkenny before the Leinster champions made their first significant surge, taking themselves clear 0-9 to 0-5 by the 16th minute, Reid pointing a 65 after Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan had been forced to save at close range from him.

Tony Kelly got away from Mikey Butler to get one back but respite was brief as Reid equalled Horgan's record from a 100-metre free after Kelly was adjudged to have fouled Butler and protested so furiously referee Colm Lyons moved the ball forward.

And then Reid established a new record, converting after Morey had pulled down Tom Phelan.

By the break Kilkenny were five points clear and the intensity they were bringing to their blocking and hooking made it impossible to see how this game could turn.

But Clare stepped it up, making some amends for how poor they were in the corresponding 2022 semi-final.

Still, they have fallen short for the second successive year, leaving Kilkenny with an opportunity to deny Limerick their four-in-a-row.

Scorers - Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-12 (10f, 1 65, 1sl), E Cody 1-5, A Mullen 0-2, H Lawlor, P Deegan, B Ryan, T Phelan, P Walsh, C Kenny all 0-1 each

Clare: M Rodgers 0-10 (5fs, 3 65s), S O'Donnell 1-1, D Fitzgerald 0-3, C Malone, D McInerney, D Reidy, D Ryan, I Galvin, T Kelly, P Duggan, R Taylor all 0-1 each

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; M Keoghan, J Donnelly, t Phelan; E Cody, TJ Reid, B Ryan. Subs: W Walsh for Keoghan (44), C Kenny for Donnelly (54), C Buckley for Fogarty (56), R Hogan for Phelan (61), P Walsh for Ryan (68).

Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, R Taylor; S O'Donnell, S Morey, R Taylor; M Rodgers, P Duggan, T Kelly. Subs: D Reidy for Taylor (33), I Galvin for Morey (h-t), A Shanagher for Reidy (70).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)