| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Kilkenny have to dig deep to see off Offaly in tough encounter

Kilkenny 2-15 Offaly 0-14

Kilkenny boss Niall Bergin Expand

Close

Kilkenny boss Niall Bergin

Kilkenny boss Niall Bergin

Kilkenny boss Niall Bergin

Kevin Egan

Hot favourites Kilkenny met with fiercely stubborn resistance from Offaly in this afternoon's Leinster MHC quarter-final clash at the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac but their superior first-half efficiency, allied to a run of long-range scores from defenders Mikey Stynes, David Barcoe and Darragh Vereker in the final quarter, eventually saw them through to next weekend's semi-finals.

The home side, with just one player from last year’s starting team that reached the All-Ireland final, came in relatively under the radar after some mixed performances in the round robin stages, but they were very competitive early on in today’s tie, with long-range scores from Gearóid Maher and Liam O’Riordan helping them to move into an 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

Most Watched

Privacy