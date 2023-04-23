Kilkenny have to dig deep to see off Offaly in tough encounter

Hot favourites Kilkenny met with fiercely stubborn resistance from Offaly in this afternoon's Leinster MHC quarter-final clash at the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac but their superior first-half efficiency, allied to a run of long-range scores from defenders Mikey Stynes, David Barcoe and Darragh Vereker in the final quarter, eventually saw them through to next weekend's semi-finals.

The home side, with just one player from last year’s starting team that reached the All-Ireland final, came in relatively under the radar after some mixed performances in the round robin stages, but they were very competitive early on in today’s tie, with long-range scores from Gearóid Maher and Liam O’Riordan helping them to move into an 0-5 to 0-3 lead.