Brian Cody has thrown the gauntlet down to every other manager when it comes to the honours list which he has accumulated during an extraordinary Kilkenny reign, but defeat against Galway on Saturday night would leave him with an unwanted record.

You have go back a century (1919-1921) for the only time in their illustrious history that the Cats lost a hat-trick of Leinster SHC finals and Cody will be hell-bent on keeping it that way while also turning the tables on their Connacht rivals.

It’s 11 years since Galway joined Leinster and their arrival made people care about the province again as they played a huge part in halting Kilkenny’s dominance and making it truly competitive once more.

The 1990s was a golden era but the Noughties brought a Kilkenny monopoly with the exception of a wonder goal from Michael Jacob in 2004 which brought Cody to his knees as Wexford prevented a clean sweep of a forgettable decade.

Cody embraced Galway’s move across the Shannon but there was never a warm welcome on the pitch and it took the Tribesmen four years to eventually get one over on them in Leinster with an unbelievable performance in the 2012 decider.

Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was a wake-up call for Cody – much like their seismic ’05 All-Ireland semi-final defeat – as they set the record straight against them later that year in the All-Ireland final, while his speech to the Dubs in the aftermath of the 2013 replay defeat made it clear that there was a duty on their heads to bring the Bob O’Keeffe Cup back into Leinster.

Further revenge was exacted after two games in ’14 along with the Leinster finals of ’15-’16 and another Liam MacCarthy Cup meeting in ’15 with the black and amber proving to be a thorn in Galway’s side.

While some throw it at the Tribe that they didn’t defeat the Cats on the way to Leinster and All-Ireland glory in ’17, they have certainly reversed their fortunes with three victories and a draw from their last four championship meetings.

Cody will look back on their recent history and one name he will hone in on is Cathal Mannion, who has scored 13 points from play between the 2018 Leinster replay and last year’s epic when Galway overturned them in Fortress Nowlan Park.

Cody might bring in Conor Browne for a man-marking job after he tied Cian Lynch down last year, while Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon will also get special attention, and they deserve it.

Who will be deployed on TJ Reid? He singlehandedly kept the Cats in it last year, scoring 2-11 as he saw off a series of different markers, no bigger than Pádraic Mannion along the way, and could we see the return of Dáithí Burke to take down TJ?

Colin Fennelly and Gearóid McInerney is another intriguing battle but the big difference for Cody is the faith which he now has in his panel. There are options there which he now trusts, unlike when he only made two changes in the 2016 final defeat to Tipperary despite being eaten alive everywhere.

Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly in action against Galway's Gearoid McInerney in Leinster SHC action last year. Photo: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly in action against Galway's Gearoid McInerney in Leinster SHC action last year. Photo: Sportsfile

When Limerick blew Tipp away in the last year’s Munster final, nobody gave Kilkenny a prayer going up against the unstoppable Treaty, but they ripped up the script and fast-forward 15 months later, Galway blew Wexford away and nobody is talking about Kilkenny again.

I’ve learned my lesson to never write a Kilkenny team off in a final and they are a particularly dangerous animal when no one expects them to strike, that’s when a Cat will sting you the most. Cody has been down this road before and their need is greater right now.

I expect them to shade a bruising battle but defeat wouldn’t halt my confidence in any way of Galway winning the All-Ireland through the back door like so many others have in the past decade.

What a bumper day of hurling it is with much attention focused on the sideline battle between Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan as Wexford and Clare collide, but the suspension of David McInerney will surely swing it in Davy’s favour.

Curtailing Tony Kelly is Davy’s No 1 priority in a game which Wexford simply must get over the line in. If they are back motoring, it could just swing in their favour, but a wounded Banner will give them lots of it.

I’ve spoken my mind on Cork in recent weeks and the question still remains: Which Cork team will turn up? If they bring the fight to Tipp and are mad for road, they have the firepower and the pace to cause their old rivals all kinds of trouble.

If they do the dirty work, they have the legs to rattle Tipp and they might just do enough dump out the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Elsewhere, the bookies would suggest that my own Waterford have no chance in the Munster final but they might present Limerick with a lot more problems than Tipp or Clare given the energy and work ethic which they bring to the table.

Will it be enough over 75 minutes? Probably not, but I expect this to be a lot closer than many people are predicting as the monkey is off Waterford’s back with a win under their belts and the lads can really go and have a right crack off Limerick.