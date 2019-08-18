Kilkenny dealt huge All-Ireland final blow with young star Adrian Mullen set to miss Tipp clash

Brian Cody is believed to have suffered a hammer blow ahead of today's eagerly-anticipated All-Ireland final against Tipperary with the breaking news that prodigious forward Adrian Mullen is an eleventh hour casualty for hurling's showpiece.

It is believed that Mullen was hospitalised in recent days with the nature of illness still unclear and he is not expected to play any part for the Cats in today's eagerly-anticipated decider.

Should Mullen miss out, it would be a major setback for Cody as the 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut season and established himself as one of the most important players in the Kilkenny attack.

Odds-on favourite to be crowned Young Hurler of the Year, Mullen won All-Ireland club honours with Ballyhale Shamrocks in March before being crowned Club Player of the Year, but looks set to miss out with Billy Ryan or Richie Leahy the most likely to replace him.

Mullen has been one of the key men for Kilkenny in the latter half of the campaign. The young forward was hooked before half time by Brian Cody in the narrow Leinster round robin loss to Galway but bounced back to play an instrumental role in the upset win over Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Mullen hit four points from play, which moved him into odds of 1/10 to collect the Young Hurler of the Year award later this year.

