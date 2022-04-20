Kilkenny cruise to victory in Leinster U20 Hurling clash with Offaly

Kilkenny ran up a big score, but they were never under any great pressure when sailing to victory over Offaly in this tame Leinster Under-20 hurling championship clash in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Offaly were in big trouble when they trailed by six points at the break after playing with the light breeze. Within nine minutes of the restart the Cats added five unanswered points and the place in the semi-final against Galway was wrapped up.

The opening half was an easy going affair. Kilkenny held the advantage of 2-9 to 0-9 at the break thanks to goals from Harry Shine (sixth minute) and Billy Drennan (28th minute).

The Cats had a good spread of eight scorers, including wing-backs Paddy Langton and Billy Reid. Offaly were kept in touch for most of the way by deadly freetaker, Lochlann Quinn, who landed five of their scores from set plays.

The winners opened the new half with unanswered points from Shine (2), Billy Drennan, Geroid Dunne and Billy Reid to tighten their grip on the tie. Offaly missed a goal chance during this period, and while they were down they kept up the chase and a late blast of 1-1 from Luke Nolan helped reflect their effort more accurately on the scoreboard.

Scorers – Kilkenny: B Drennan 1-7 (0-7f); H Shine 1-3; B Reid, G Dunne 0-3 each; J Doyle 1-0; T Clifford 0-2; P Langton, P McDonald, A Hickey 0-1 each. Offaly: L Quinn 0-6 (6f); L Nolan 1-2; DJ McLoughlin, L Carey (2f) 0-2 each; S Ryan, D Bourke, C Mitchell, D Tierney 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: A Tallis; N Rowe, S Purcell, P Moylan; P Langton, J Fitzpatrick, B Reid; K Doyle, P McDonald; A Hickey, T Clifford, I Byrne; B Drennan, G Dunne, H Shine. Subs: P Lennon for Purcell (42), J Doyle for Byrne (47), D Walsh for Doyle (40), T Dunne for Hickey (48), M Gannon for Clifford (55).

Offaly: M Troy; C King, C Hardiman, J Hoctor; S Ryan, S Bourke, L Watkins; J Screeney, D Bourke; R Cleary, L Nolan, DJ McLoughlin; L Quinn, C Mitchell, C Burke. Subs: L Carey for Cleary (h-t), J Ryan for Mitchell (h-t), R Dunne for Bourke (47), N Lyons for Quinn (49), D Tierney for Watkins (55).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).