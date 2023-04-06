| 12.5°C Dublin

Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody raring to go against Limerick

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody hopes to get the nod for Sunday's NHL Division 1 final against Limerick after his return from injury. Expand

Frank Roche Email

Eoin Cody has declared himself fit and available for Kilkenny’s tilt as league glory this Sunday.

The Kilkenny captain was forced to sit out their semi-final victory over Cork with a hamstring niggle but has now returned to full training ahead of their Division 1 showdown with All-Ireland champions Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

