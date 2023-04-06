Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody raring to go against Limerick

Eoin Cody has declared himself fit and available for Kilkenny’s tilt as league glory this Sunday.

The Kilkenny captain was forced to sit out their semi-final victory over Cork with a hamstring niggle but has now returned to full training ahead of their Division 1 showdown with All-Ireland champions Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“All good. Hoping to be available to the team. Obviously it isn’t named yet, but I took part in full training yesterday so I’m hoping to be available. Hopefully Derek (Lyng) gives me the nod!” he ventured, speaking at an Allianz League final press conference on Thursday.

“Just at the end of the Waterford game, I turned awkwardly and got a small little niggle in my ‘hammy’. But after a week, a bit of a rest, I did a bit of running on it, kept off the hurling side for the last week and a half and it came back right.”

In just his fourth season as a Kilkenny senior, Cody has been nominated for the captaincy by his club, county champions Ballyhale Shamrocks. He missed the first two rounds of the league, easing back into the Kilkenny set-up after helping Ballyhale to a record ninth All-Ireland club title (and his third) back in January.

He returned for the win over Laois and chipped in with 2-2 against Dublin before suffering that late setback against the Deise.

Reflecting on his lack of a normal pre-season, Cody surmised: “Fortunately, for myself, it probably is nearly normal at this stage the way things have gone with Ballyhale. Look, it’s a good thing but obviously it is a slight disadvantage at times. When you’re trying to get that extra bit of gym work and maybe fitness work, you’re at a disadvantage. But obviously you’re at a great advantage because you’re after going on and winning the All-Ireland with your club.

“In fairness, this year, I was hurling Fitzgibbon as well so I was left to Fitzgibbon for the first two weeks and we ended up losing, with Carlow, to [University of] Galway. Then after that I was back in doing an extra bit of gym work and that bit of running on the side.

“Then it was the Laois game I was back into the swing of things … I got that month to freshen up a bit, mentally and physically.”