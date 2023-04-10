Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng calls for change to GAA’s new team announcement protocols

DEREK LYNG had called for common sense to prevail in regards to the GAA's new team announcement protocols.

Inter-county quads released to the GAA, as per match regulations, on Thursday mornings are now being issued to the public on Fridays from 10.0 in the morning, despite many counties only meeting for training later that day.

Kilkenny are one such team, ahead of a Sunday fixture, and Cats' boss Lyng feels that the new regulations "cause everybody issues" and he can't fathom the ruling with dummy teams expected to be prevalent as a result.

“I think it causes everybody issues. I don’t know where the common sense is in that decision, to be honest. If you have a match on a Sunday, you train on a Friday night," Lyng said.

"You give the team to the players first so I don’t understand it at all. What’s going to happen is that the 26 players you get won’t be an accurate reflection on the programme so I don’t understand it."

Lyng must regroup after a harrowing League final loss to Limerick yesterday with the return of Adrian Mullen a rare bright spot in a misfiring display, but former Hurler of the Year TJ Reid is nearing a return ahead of the Leinster SHC opener against Westmeath on Saturday week.

“TJ is only in (training) in the last week or so and if it was something that we needed late on in the game, possibly (he could have come on) but he’ll be getting a bit more hurling into him now in the next couple of weeks," Lyng said.

"He would have been coming in probably undercooked in terms of you couldn’t put him in for too long so we just had to hold back on that."

Richie Hogan, another former Hurler of the Year, faces "five/six weeks" on the sideline, however, have broken his wrist in their League semi-final victory over Cork last month.