During his trophy-laden 19 years in charge of the Kilkenny hurlers, Brian Cody has been involved with some of the most talented players to ever strike a sliotar but has never tolerated egos.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody responds to question on how managers should deal with an ego in the dressingroom

After helping the Cats secure their 20th National League crown with a six-point win over Tipp at Nowlan Park last Sunday, Cody appeared on 'Terrace Talk' on Radio Kerry and was asked to give his advice on how to deal with players with inflated opinions of themselves.

"You try to ensure that they don't have egos," he said. "They can have a reputation alright because that's something that comes as a result of peoples writings or pontifications about them but an ego is something they have themselves and can be seen very easily and I would suggest that a dressingroom without egos is a very important thing to have.

"Certainly I think that was very much part and parcel of our dressingroom and I would see it as being a prerequisite for making sure that you maintain a healthy spirit and a heavy respect in the dressingroom for all players. "To be honest, I think an ego is something I would be ensuring didn't exist in our dressingroom.

"I think that it is very important that that starts with the people in charge to make sure that their egos don't exist. "If people lose the run of themselves and get an exagerrated opinion of their own importance... I mean we're playing sport, we're playing hurling and just about everybody plays hurling in Kilkenny, so we're just doing what everybody else is doing and we're getting a huge opportunity to do it at the highest level, something everybody would love to do.

"If people develop egos and become unbearable on the strength of that then it is a sad way to be to be honest about it." Kilkenny have been famed for their intense training matches and Cody explained why this is the best preparation for the rigours of inter-county hurling.

"Training is where you prepare for matches, where you prepare for your biggest test and if you don't make training at a level that is at least as intense as what you are facing in a game then you're not going to be ready for the game," he added.

"We try to make it genuine and decent and intense, of course we do.

"If there is stupidity of fellas going out pulling and dragging that's not preparing for a game because you can't do that in a match."

