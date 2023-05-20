Kilkenny book place in All-Ireland series with Leinster SHC win over Dublin

Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21

Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny in action against Paddy Doyle of Dublin during the Leinster SHC round 4 match at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny — © SPORTSFILE

The shadow of history loomed large over this fixture. Here Dublin travelled to Nowlan Park looking to change a familiar old story when it came to facing Kilkenny.

Dublin have beaten Kilkenny just once in championship in the last 80 years. And no one was particularly bullish about their prospects of adding to their 2013 win.

On the other side was Micheál Donoghue. In his spell with Galway, he lost just one of five championship matches to Kilkenny and Brian Cody. And in his final season with the Tribesmen in 2019, his side inflicted a first home defeat in the championship in 80 years.

The only question was, with the winner guaranteed progression to the All-Ireland series, on which side of history would this game fall?

And early on the signs were promising for Dublin as they opened up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes. Kilkenny were careless and edgy and by the time half time arrived, their unforced error count was likely high on Derek Lyng’s list of things to address.

Kilkenny pulled back level at 0-4 each but each turnover, each misplaced pass and scuffed sideline cut, the groans grew a little louder.

And with Donal Burke happily punishing Kilkenny for any infractions, Dublin gained confidence. The visitors were still three to the good on 19 minutes after Danny Sutcliffe, a survivor from that 2013 win, clipped over a point.

Slowly however Kilkenny felt their way into the game. TJ Reid boomed over a couple of difficult frees while Eoin Cody and Billy Ryan grabbed scores. Suddenly Kilkenny had put together a run of six unanswered points, aided by an uncharacteristic missed free from Burke.

And by the time Mikey Butler lofted over the final score of the half, Kilkenny took a 0-13 to 0-9 lead in at the break.

Dublin lost their last two championship meetings with the Cats by an average of 13 points but there was no sign of any hang up, as they raced out of the blocks and hit three unanswered points on the restart to cut the gap to the minimum.

And while they stayed in touch and had the gap at just two points as late as the 54th minute, they could never quite get on terms.

It would prove to be critical.

Kilkenny’s reserves looked better stocked. Padraig and Walter Walsh, Cillian Buckley and fit again Billy Drennan came off the bench.

They helped Kilkenny wrestle control of the game and they went on another scoring burst and hit 0-6 without reply. It was far from vintage stuff from Lyng’s men but they were doing enough to get by.

With the cause all but lost, Dublin were forced to go for goal down the home straight. Eoin Murphy made a smart double stop but they never looked like scoring heavily enough to reel Kilkenny in.

The home side eventually ran out six-point winners, which felt about right. And with that they secured a spot in the All-Ireland series and have, in all likelihood, one foot in the Leinster final too. Dublin are set to bring their cause to the final day when they welcome Galway to Parnell Park.

Scorers – Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10 (10f), P Deegan, T Phelan 0-3 each, A Mullen, E Cody, M Keoghan 0-2 each, M Butler, D Blanchfield, R Reid, B Ryan, B Drennan (1f) 0-1. Dublin:D Burke 0-10 (8f), D Sutcliffe, M Grogan, D Purcell 0-2 each, D Gray, C Donohoe, E O’Donnell, C Boland, S Currie 0-1 each.

Kilkenny:E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, P Deegan; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: W Walsh for Ryan (53), C , Kenny for Phelan (58), P Walsh for Corcoran (62), C Buckley for R Reid (64 inj), B Drennan for TJ Reid (70).

Dublin:S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Burke, D Sutcliffe, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, P Crummey. Subs: J Madden for Gray (46), A Considine for Crummey (49), J Bellew for Grogan (60), D Purcell for Donohoe (63), D Power for O’Sullivan (67).

Referee:J Keenan (Wicklow).