Before he ever knew it, Martin Storey was being forged in the fire.

Years before Storey and the men of ’96 had Wexford dancing at the crossroads, his hurling education had begun. And he learned quickly that, as a Wexford man, Kilkenny were going to be the yardstick.

Some of his earliest memories have him as an 11-year-old, bouncing in the back of Jimmy Prendergast’s car, on his way into Enniscorthy for Wexford training.

Afterwards, he’d sit amongst the likes of Tony Doran and Mick Jacob, the men who would take down the Cats in the Leinster in the mid-’70s. Rubbing shoulders with Wexford royalty, at such a young age, had a lasting effect.

“I was at the ’76 and ’77 Leinster finals,” he recalls. “That would have been huge growing up. Cork beat Wexford in two finals in ’76 and ’77, that was the Cork three-in-a-row and they would have been my early memories.

“My next-door neighbour here, Jimmy Prendergast, was on that team, at corner-back, and he is my godfather. He lives 50 yards from me here, and Jimmy would have brought me as a child into the training sessions. That is what gave me the bug.

“They used to go down to Murphy Floods (hotel) after training for the meal – and you’d be sitting in with Tony Doran, Colm Doran, Mick Jacob and Ned Buggy. Willie Murphy. You were 12 or 13 and he used to bring me into most of the training sessions in St Patrick’s Park. And, at that time, growing up, there were only two rivals in Leinster – Wexford and Kilkenny. Offaly didn’t come until the ’80s.

“But other than those couple of years, growing up with Wexford-Kilkenny, we came out on the wrong side of it, more than the good side of it. And it was the same with my career.”

Everyone suffered at Kilkenny’s hands when, at the peak of their powers, they laid waste to the hurling landscape. However, with their regular meetings in the Leinster Championship, Wexford felt the full force of their power more than most. And save for the flare of defiance sent up by Michael Jacob’s goal in 2004, they were streets away.

“Go back to that brilliant Kilkenny team that was there up until about five years ago. And all you heard was ‘Wexford slaughtered’, ‘Wexford destroyed’, ‘Wexford decimated’, ‘Wexford this’, ‘Wexford that’. I mean, they beat Waterford in an All-Ireland final by 26 points, the highest winning margin ever.

“They won other finals by 10, 11, 12 points – they weren’t beating Wexford by any more than they were beating anyone else at the time.

“But the fact that we were in the province with them – and were probably in a Leinster semi-final or final with them – and with the rivalry of old, there was always that expectation.

“And you felt on a given day, if we got a performance together, we could put Kilkenny to the pin of their collar.

“It was one of those things, you never needed to get anyone up for a Kilkenny match.

“It’s in the DNA or in the genes. You nearly needed to be cooled down for it, rather than warmed up for it.”

The Leinster Championship was a snake pit in the 1990s. In the ten seasons from 1991 to 2000, one of Offaly, Wexford and Kilkenny contested the All-Ireland final in every season bar one, claiming Liam MacCarthy six times between them.

Indeed, Offaly and Kilkenny shared top billing in the 1998 decider.

But there was always something extra special for Wexford about seeing off the Cats. And doing it, as All-Ireland champions and retaining their Leinster title, in ’97 was as sweet as it came.

“The satisfaction of being able to repeat it – and no one saying to you, it was only pot luck you beat Offaly and Kilkenny last year.

“We beat Kilkenny in the quarter-final and Offaly in the final in ’96. And then Offaly in the semi and Kilkenny in the final in ’97. Offaly won the All-Ireland in ’98, and Kilkenny went on to win umpteen All-Irelands, so it wasn’t that they were weak or going through a transition.”

The glory years of the Cody era took the sting out of the rivalry. Even if his first clash with Wexford ended in defeat in a Walsh Cup match in 1999, Kilkenny quickly took control. Before Davy Fitzgerald took charge, Cody had a win rate of more than 82pc against Wexford.

Since the Clare man has come in, the worm has turned. Kilkenny have fallen away and Wexford, backboned by the teams that secured three Leinster U-21 titles in the last decade, have improved. Under Fitzgerald, Wexford’s win record stands at 62pc (eight wins from 13 games), breathing new life into the rivalry.

“That’s also to do with that brilliant Kilkenny era coming to an end. You can’t keep going on forever and ever. So you had the end of, I reckon, the greatest hurling team of all time at that stage. And it coincided with Davy coming.

“If you go back, Kilkenny totally dominated minor, intermediate and U-21, when they were on top. How many times did they win all of them, and even the four All-Irelands together? So, they were totally on top. But for the last few years they haven’t been dominating in that way.

“Wexford won three U-21 titles in a row and they were on a par. And there was no fear.

“I was with the Wexford minors for three years around 2012 and we didn’t fear Kilkenny at that stage at minor level, because they weren’t beating the sh**e out of us. No one was.

“We were playing Tipperary and Cork in practice matches and we were holding our own, so these players didn’t have that fear of going out and getting beaten by 20 points plus. They were going out to win the game and still are – and that’s why the Kilkenny thing, how much were you beaten by, that’s not there anymore. It’s gone, against anyone.”