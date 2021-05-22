| 7.3°C Dublin

Kilkenny are always the benchmark but Wexford don’t fear them any longer – Model County legend Martin Storey

Wexford great Martin Storey, left, shares a joke with current hero Lee Chin during the Hurling for Cancer Research game in 2017. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Wexford great Martin Storey, left, shares a joke with current hero Lee Chin during the Hurling for Cancer Research game in 2017. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Before he ever knew it, Martin Storey was being forged in the fire.

Years before Storey and the men of ’96 had Wexford dancing at the crossroads, his hurling education had begun. And he learned quickly that, as a Wexford man, Kilkenny were going to be the yardstick.

