Kilkenny and Wexford battle it out for final spot: As it happened

Independent.ie

It's winner-takes-all in Nowlan Park as Kilkenny and Wexford battle it out for a place in the Leinster final against Galway.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/kilkenny-and-wexford-battle-it-out-for-final-spot-as-it-happened-36993280.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36993348.ece/fb400/AUTOCROP/h342/cats.jpg