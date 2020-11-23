Kilkenny and Waterford set for Saturday with Limerick and Galway on Sunday after hurling semi dates confirmed

Kilkenny will face Waterford on Saturday evening at 6.0 in Croke Park, the GAA have confirmed.

After successive, hectic weekends of GAA action, the number of games down for decision falls off dramatically from here on in as the championships near a conclusion.

Liam Cahill’s rejuvenated side take on Brian Cody’s men for a spot in the All-Ireland final on Saturday evening while Limerick and Galway will clash on Sunday at 4pm.

Both games will be broadcast by RTE and Sky with referees for the fixtures to be confirmed later this week.

Saturday also sees two Joe McDonagh cup fixtures down for decision. Meath take on Antrim in Navan at 1.0 while Westmeath welcome Carlow to Mullingar.

The Lory Meagher cup final on Sunday between Louth and Fermanagh will be the curtain raiser to the Limerick-Galway clash at headquarters at 3.30 and will be broadcast on the TG4 YouTube channel.

Online Editors