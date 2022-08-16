Kilkenny GAA has confirmed that Derek Lyng will have his U-20 backroom team as he steps up into the senior position after his appointment earlier this month.

Former players Michael Rice and Peter Barry and Peter O'Donovan will go before the next county board meeting for approval as selectors, as will Conor Phelan who will provide continuity after being part of Brian Cody's backroom team as a coach for the last two years.

Rice, Barry and O'Donovan were with Lyng when Kilkenny won this year's All-Ireland U-20 hurling championship.

Mickey Comerford, who had overseen strength and conditioning for Cody for the last three years will remain on in that role while John Murphy has also been added in that capacity.

Lyng was appointed for a three-year term in succession to Cody who stepped down after 24 years last month.