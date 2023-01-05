Kildare run out comfortable winners over Carlow in Kehoe Cup

Kildare capitalised on some slack Carlow defending to score two first half goals and in the end ran out comfortable winners in the first round of Kehoe Cup at Hawkfield tonight.

Defensive mix-ups in the Carlow back line presented David Qualter and Mark Delaney with goal chances in the 22nd and 29th minutes respectively and both were ruthlessly dispatched to the back of the net.

The game had been close up to the opening goal with both sides understandably showing signs of rust, particularly in their shooting, in their first run out of the new year.

Kildare led 2-8 to 0-7 at the half time break and though their shooting improved immensely after the break, Carlow struggled even more playing into a difficult wind and at one stage went 28 minutes without a score in the second period.

Cian Boran scored Kildare’s third goal of the game in the 46th minute when he shot under the body of goalkeeper Brian Treacy.

These two teams will get very familiar with each other as they will also meet in the first round of the Allianz National League Division 2A and McDonagh Cup later in the year.

Although both line-ups will likely look much different for the more competitive games to come, it was first blood to Kildare tonight.

Scorers - Kildare: D Qualter 1-5 (4fs), M Delaney 1-1, Cian Boran 1-1, J Burke 0-3 (1f), B Byrne 0-2, C McCabe 0-2, C Shanahan 0-1, P Dolan 0-1, G Keegan 0-1, K Aherne 0-1, J Travers 0-1. Carlow: C Whelan 0-4 (3fs), James Doyle 0-3, R Coady 0-1, P Boland 0-1, S Treacy 0-1, Jake Doyle 0-1.

Kildare: P McKenna; N O’Muineachain, S Christianseen, C Byrne; S Leacy, Conan Boran, C Shanahan; P Doran, C McCabe; D Qualter, G Keegan, J Byrne, Cian Boran, M Delaney, K Aherne. Subs: B Byrne for Delaney, 44; J Burke for Cian Boran, 47; J Travers for Keegan, 50; R Boran for Christianseen, 53; H Carroll for Conan Boran, 58; D Flaherty for Aherne, 58.

Carlow: B Treacy; N Bolger, C Lawlor, G Lawlor; JP Treacy, D Byrne, P O’Shea; R Coady, James Doyle; P Boland, C Whelan, J Nolan; F O’Toole, J Treacy, S Treacy. Subs: C Kehoe for Boland, 30; J McCullagh for JP Treacy, h/t; P Doyle for G Lawlor, 42; C Kavanagh for J Treacy, 47; K McDonald for Coady, 47; John Doyle for Nolan, 48; Jake Doyle for S Treacy, 48.

Referee: B Heaney (Westmeath).