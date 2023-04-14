‘Kildare haven’t turned into bad hurlers overnight’ – Niall Ó Muineacháin
Donnchadh Boyle
The graph still trends upwards, veteran Kildare hurler Niall Ó Muineacháin insists.
Latest Hurling
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois
Major blow for Limerick as captain Declan Hannon faces a month on the sideline
‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin
‘Somebody running from the dugout, in to hit a player a dig, is just absolutely disgusting’ – Shane Dowling
Mighty Morris leads Tipperary charge as defensive errors cost Banner badly
‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men
Tipperary and Clare share eight goals in thriller as Premier men down the Banner
‘I am absolutely just sick for him’ – Davy Fitzgerald says Tadhg de Burca will miss rest of the season
Top Stories
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
Latest NewsMore
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad
Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm
Rare set of etchings depicting Charles II coronation found at back of cupboard
Conor Bradley to get Liverpool first-team audition in the summer – Jurgen Klopp
Can Ryan Mason spur Tottenham to top-four finish? 5 issues facing interim boss
Irish comedian Kayleigh Trappe's hilarious impression of Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
US President Biden confirms intentions to run for second term in office
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
Colm Murphy: Dissident godfather, who hand-picked Omagh for mass murder, was most prolific serial killer of Troubles