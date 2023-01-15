Kildare claim slender Kehoe Cup win over Wicklow in Bray

A point by ace free taker James Browne gave Kildare this wafer thin victory over Wicklow in a keenly contested Kehoe Cup game in Bray.

Following the trouncing from Carlow, this was a vastly improved display by Wicklow and a 57th minute goal by full forward Seanie Germaine saw them lead right to the closing minutes.

Kildare fielded without a number of their team that beat Carlow and they will bemoan their huge number of wides in the second half which ran into double figures.

At the start of the game, Kildare took the lead after 20 seconds through corner forward Cian Boran and they also had the last point of the half by winger James Burke from a free to take a 0-7 to 0-6 slender advantage into the break.

In between it was Wicklow who were making much of the running with four sweet points from centre forward Padraig Doyle from three frees and a ‘65.

Wicklow’s defence also came under a lot of pressure from Kildare throughout and then dealt admirably with what Kildare threw at them, with Peter Keane dominant at full back and keeper Cian Staunton on top of his game with a series of super saves.

This was a second win for Kildare in the Kehoe Cup. Overall though Casey O’Brien will be pleased with Wicklow’s display.

Scorers – Kildare: J Burke 0-5 (4f), G Keegan 0-3, C Boran 0-4, R Boran, J Higgins, K Aherne 0-1 each. Wicklow: S Germaine 1-1, M Lee 0-5 P Doyle 0-3 J Doyle, and T Mulcronry 0-1 each.

Kildare: S Burke, N O’Muineachain, S Christanseen, J McKeon, C Boran, R Boran, J Travers, J Higgins, P Dolan, J Burke, G Keegan, S Whelan, C Boran, D Qualter, K Aherne. Subs: H Carroll for J Travers, P O’Donoghue for J McKeon, C. Dowling flor S Whelan, D Flaherty D Qualter, F Bass for C Boran, M Hogan for J Higgins.

Wicklow: C Staunton; D Byrne, P Keane, T Collins, Z Cullen P Doyle, E Byrne, L Maloney, P Doran, E McCormack, J Doyle, John Doyle, M Lee, S Germaine, L Evans. Subs: J McCall for J Doyle, GT Mulcronry for Jack Doyle, B Ryman for P Doran, M Murphy for L Maloneyh, O Young for L Evans, S Browne for E Byrne.

Referee: B Redmond (Wexford).