Kieran Kingston rings the changes as Cork target fourth successive league win against Galway

Cork boss Kieran Kingston has made five changes from their comprehensive defeat of All-Ireland champions Limerick last weekend as the Rebels bid for a fourth successive win when they welcome Galway to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night (7.0).

The manager's son Shane is suspended after his first-half dismissal against the Treaty with his place going to Alan Connolly, while veteran Séamus Harnedy and Sarsfields’ speedster Jack O'Connor also come into the attack with Mark Keane and Conor Lehane making way.

The other changes come in defence where Damien Cahalane replaces Niall O’Leary at corner-back while Rob Downey comes in for Ciarán Joyce at wing-back as Cork try to maintain their unbeaten start to 2022.

Meanwhile, Limerick boss John Kiely has named a strong hand for their Allianz HL Division 1 Group A clash against Clare on Sunday in Cusack Park as he welcomes 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty back into his starting XV.

Hegarty missed their defeat to Cork last weekend due to suspension, but he returns to a familiar half-forward line alongside two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey as the Treaty bid to end a winless start to the League.

Four-time All-Star Seán Finn is a notable absentee from the match-day 26 after going off injured against the Rebels last week and his place goes to Richie English while Colin Coughlan comes in at half-back for Kyle Hayes.

Nickie Quaid returns in goal, as does Will O'Donoghue at midfield, while Aaron Gillane is named at the edge of the square with promising youngster Adam English beside him at corner-forward.

Kiely can also welcome Mike Casey, who was full-back in their 2018 All-Ireland triumph, back into the match-day 26 for the first time this year after the Na Piarsaigh defender endured a horrible run of luck with injuries in recent seasons.

LIMERICK (SH v Clare): N Quaid; B Nash, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; C O’Neill, A Gillane, A English.

KILKENNY (SH v Dublin): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, T Phelan; A Murphy, B Ryan, M Keoghan.

CORK (SH v Galway): P Collins; D Cahalane, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, R Downey; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, J O’Connor; P Horgan, A Connolly, S Harnedy.