Kieran Kingston: Clampdown on illegal handpassing is fine so long as it is also applied in championship

Kieran Kingston insists any clampdown on thrown handpasses by referees must be replicated in the championship later this year.

The Cork manager said he “no issue” with officials being more vigilant around the rule by punishing players who fail to clearly demonstrate a striking action with their hand, so long as the same rules apply next month when the provincial championships commence.

Seán Stack blew for five such frees in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday during Cork’s nine-point victory over Limerick in Division 1 Group A of the Allianz Hurling League, well above the average on a weekend when the rule was generally more frequently enforced.

“This is one of the skills of the game, and there’s no doubt teams have used that to throw the ball around at times,” Kingston observed.

“Referees, I understand and we were told today that they’re clamping down on it and that’s great and it’s right that they should clamp down on it but the challenge will be come championship – will they clamp down on it?

“So is it one rule for the league and another rule for the championship? And I think that’s frustrating from a training point of view and from a management point of view, if that’s the rule, fantastic, we have no problem with it but let it be the rule for championship as well.”

In Thurles the previous evening, Johnny Murphy whistled on several occasions for throws in Dublin’s one-point victory over Tipperary in Division 1 Group B, fuelling suspicion that officials were issued an edict by Croke Park on the subject before last weekend’s third round of games.

Asked whether Stack had informed him of any mandate in advance, Kingston insisted: “No, the referee didn’t tell me before the game, that’s the word that’s in the system, we’ll call it.

“And we can see from the games we have played that refs are clamping down on that and that’s fine and I’ve no issue with that and we have no issue with it but let it continue into the championship.”

Kingston acknowledged that players were gaining an advantage by simply throwing the sliotar rather than releasing and passing with a definite striking action of the hand.

“Well if you start throwing the ball it’ll become like basketball with a sliotar,” he pointed out, “so there has to be a striking action with the hand and it is difficult for referees when they’re blind-sided.

“But, as I say, we all know what the skill is, it’s an important skill because I would be more accurate throwing the ball to you than I will if I have to have a striking action, of course.

“And I’ll get more distance in it and more accuracy. But, as I say, I’m repeating myself, let’s referee it the same way in the championship.”

John Kiely meanwhile, admitted the vigilance of referees on thrown passes was “not my biggest concern at the moment” following Limerick’s third defeat on the trot.

“They do it every year,” said Kiely about the enforcement.

“It’s an area they’re focusing in on – the coaching staff will react in kind and work harder to make sure the handpasses are clean.”