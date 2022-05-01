Kieran Kingston blames ‘nervousness’ for Cork’s slow start in defeat to Clare

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has intimated that criticism of the team in the wake of recent defeats may have played its part in such a timid start to their Munster SHC third round against Clare in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Kingston described a "nervousness" in his team as they fell behind by 11 points at one stage to a Banner team buoyed by their win over Tipperary in Thurles seven days earlier.

A two-point defeat for the Rebels leaves them on the brink in Munster with away games against Waterford and Tipperary remaining.

"You get to an All-Ireland final as we did a year ago, there wasn't any expectation around the group," reflected Kingston.

"You lose it obviously and you have a good league campaign and you get to another final, I think expectation increases among everyone and that's understandable.

"With that comes plaudits when you win and criticism when you lose. We all know that, that comes with the territory and you (media) know that because you are writing it, or getting people to write it. You know that well.

"After the Limerick game and all that happened in the two weeks since, what was said by different people has affected players as well. People are entitled to their opinions.

"I thought we showed a bit of nervousness on the back of that, definitely in the first 20 minutes and on the scoreboard, 11 points down at one stage with 14 minutes to go. I know there was a wind but there wasn't that much of a wind."

Cork were more direct than they had been against Limerick two weeks earlier but the poor start left them with a gap they just couldn't bridge, despite a goal from substitute Alan Connolly and then a red card for Clare's Ian Galvin on 50 minutes. But Clare responded well with the next three points.

Kingston said pressure was "part and parcel" of the game. "Pressure is a privilege in this environment. If you couldn't deal with criticism or couldn't take pressure, you shouldn't be in this game, player or management that's the way it is.

"I've a backroom team here, over 20 people and we've 35 on the panel, they're extremely hard working people. We all do this on a voluntary basis and we give our heart and soul to it, as do the players and that's the way it should be.

"We're proud to do it and we're proud to be involved with Cork hurling. I know those players, they're gutted in there, they're really hurting, as we are. But we're proud to be involved with Cork. Any pressure, any outside noise ain't going to change how we feel about that."