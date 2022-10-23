Kieran Dowling dismisses ‘super club’ tag as Kilmacud Crokes celebrate double and make Na Fianna bridesmaids once more

WE HAD seen this one before. Last year. Last week.

Kilmacud Crokes, the towering southside title-winning machine, churned out another one in Parnell Park on Sunday, the first back-to-back senior hurling titles in their history.

“The thing about us all year, we are relentless, we will keep going,” gasped a breathless joint-Crokes manager Kieran Dowling afterwards, amid the exhalations and backslaps that greet wins like this.

“If we have to bring in five or six more, we can keep going for 90 or 95 minutes. If you look at the history of our games over the last nine months, we will wear people down as we go through it and just keep going and going with the relentless approach to getting scores.”

Na Fianna, bridesmaids last year and beaten in last Sunday’s football decider, made for Mobhi Road dragging a skipful of regrets behind them.

On one hand, it feels inevitable that they will eventually win a first Dublin hurling title in the club’s history with this group of players. On the other, as they are sure to testify in the morning, winning is hard.

On 46 minutes Na Fianna led by four. Donal Burke was putting on an exhibition of stick-based wizardry. AJ Murphy was irrepressible at full-forward and the Glasnevin team, who barely qualified from their group this year after suffering a spate of injuries, looked to have timed their run impeccably.

There was no act of hara-kiri either. Not like last year, when they butchered a nine-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

Here, Crokes stayed composed. They stopped Na Fianna from scoring in the final 10 minutes, even after Alex Considine was sent off for an off-the-ball incident on the sideline with Seán Burke.

Oisín O’Rorke nailed a couple of beauties from long range. And where Na Fianna had just four scorers, Crokes had 10.

In essence, they won the big moments.

Crokes keeper Eddie Gibbons made an outstanding save with his legs from Seán Baxter, who later had a chance to put Na Fianna level in injury-time. However, he smashed the ball wide when coming in at an angle, with the net gaping.

That the Crokes team was populated exclusively with players who came through their nursery was a badge of honour Dowling was quite happy to display for all afterwards. “There’s a friend of mine, Donie Dowling, and I remember working with a fella who said the only person he ever saw with a stick walking around Kilmacud or Mount Merrion was Donie Dowling,” he said.

“From where we were to where are now, where we have kids walking around proudly with jerseys and sticks... people give out that we’re a ‘super club’ or we should be this and that.

“The club as a whole deserves huge credit for the work they’ve put in to seed the stony soil that was south Dublin.

“Kevin Foley was the chairman, his dad and all the other dads who came into the parish and brought their families in from all over the country started that process. And here we are today. Forget all this rubbish about us being a ‘super club’. It has taken 40 years to get us here, since I’ve been in and started building it. And we’re not going to stop.”

Ominous.

SCORERS – Kilmacud Crokes: O O’Rorke 0-9 (7f); A Considine, F Whitely 0-2 each; C MacGabhann, C Ó Cathasaigh, B Hayes, D Purcell, C Conway, M Roche, R Hayes 0-1 each. Na Fianna: D Burke 0-11 (6f); AJ Murphy 0-4; D Clerkin, S Currie (sideline) 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES – E Gibbons; M Grogan, D Butler, C Ryan; C Ó Cathasaigh, D Crowe, C MacGabhann; B Hayes, D Purcell; C Conway, O O’Rorke, F Whitely; M Roche, R Hayes, A Considine. Subs: B Scanlon for Conway (45), R O’Loughlin for Roche (47), B O’Carroll for Ryan (58), F Ó Ceallaigh for Purcell (59), R Costello for R Hayes (67).

NA FIANNA – J Treacy; S Burke, C McHugh, D Ryan; F Breathnach, L Rushe, D Clerkin; M Murphy, P Feeney; T Brennan, C Currie, H Fenlon; S Currie, D Burke, AJ Murphy. Subs: S Baxter for Brennan (26), S Ryan for M Murphy (51), M Oliver for Ryan (55), S Barrett for AJ Murphy (58).

REF – T Gleeson (Naomh Fionnbarra).



