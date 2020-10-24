Kiely shuffles Treaty defence

Limerick boss John Kiely has shuffled the deck with Dan Morrissey coming in at full-back while Barry Nash moves to corner-back in a reshaped defence for their Munster SHC quarter-final clash against Clare tomorrow in Semple Stadium (3.45).

Kiely has been robbed of two-thirds of his regular full-back line as Mike Casey and Richie English are sidelined with cruciate knee ligament injuries but Morrissey and Nash bring plenty of solidity to that line, while Paddy O'Loughlin also comes in at wing-back.

The Treaty have a familiar look from midfield up with former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch joined in the engine room by Will O'Donoghue while Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane spearhead their attack in the Shannonside derby.

Laois boss Eddie Brennan has handed out three championship debuts with Ronan Broderick, Fiachra Fennell and James Keyes coming in for tonight's Leinster quarter-final against Dublin in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Peter Keane has kept faith with the Kerry side that beat Monaghan last weekend for today's NFL Division 1 clash with Donegal knowing that victory will hand them the title in Austin Stack Park (2.0).

Pádraic Joyce has responded to last weekend's Mayo humiliation by making eight changes to his Galway team for Sunday's showdown with Dublin. They include Bernard Power returning between the posts, with Seán Kelly, Seán Mulkerrin and James Foley forming a completely revamped full-back line.Midfielder Tom Flynn and attacker Adrian Varley also come in.

Mayo make two changes with Kevin McLoughlin and Bryan Walsh coming in as they host Mickey Harte's Tyrone in Castlebar tomorrow (2.0)

David McBrien and Fionn McDonagh are the players to lose ou.

