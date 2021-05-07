Kiely sees no more need for endless inter-county pre-season

They May have won their second All-Ireland title in three years in front of an empty Croke Park, just about got the Liam MacCarthy Cup back briefly to take a group photograph on the field before they left and had no fans to greet them when they returned to Limerick.

But being champions in the grip of a pandemic has its advantages too. For much of the last four months John Kiely says he's been able to switch off from the game in a way he couldn't after their 2018 win.

As principal of Abbey CBS in Tipperary town, his attention was drawn elsewhere in the early days of January as it became apparent that schools would be operating remotely again.

So reflection on their sweeping success in the previous months was deferred for another time. "When you’re in my job by day, trying to manage a school and you’re told on January 6 that the school is going back to online learning again, those opportunities to reflect are zero," he admitted. “It’s been a really challenging time in education."

But life's current straightjacket has its advantages for a team in their position too. The 'distractions' of being champions, those necessary commitments of time and effort that go with the territory of being All-Ireland winners, have not been prevalent this time.

And as he looks ahead to a new season that's the one big plus that Kiely feels his team can take that wasn't there when they defended two years ago.

"This year is different to any other year in that when we finished in December we scarcely met for four months after. Whereas previous winners would have all sorts of functions, travel, team holidays, All-Star trips, Super 11s, events with their clubs, colleges, work places, medal presentations. All those distractions, none of that was there this year. When it was over, it was over. That was it. Finito. This year is different to any other previous winning experience.

"For our lads, there’s good and bad in that. For example, I haven’t been able to have the cup in my home place (Galbally). So that’s a pity.

"Am I sorry that I didn’t have to traipse around the country with it to 200 different primary schools and secondary schools and all the rest that goes with it? That’s hard. That’s tiring and exhausting. And we didn’t have to go through that. In its own right, that’s a loss as well because those organisations benefit greatly from those experiences and those visits. But it does take a lot out of you.”

What is he sure of though is that Limerick in 2021 need to be more consistent than they were in 2019.

"We had some really great performances but we had some poor performances in there as well. Ultimately, that’s what it bore down to. We weren’t consistent in 2019. That is why we weren’t successful. Because we were inconsistent. You have to have a consistently high level of performance to be successful – that’s the bottom line. If I was to go after something this year, I’d be looking for consistency."

Like his Tipperary counterpart Liam Sheedy, Kiely sees a different way for GAA teams to conduct their pre-season affairs, even after Covid with more trust in players to commit to programmes that demand less time and travel and consequently wear and tear on the body. The split season in that context is a Godsend.

"When you think back on what we were doing. Going back training in November, December with a pre-season competition, followed by a month in January which was a mix of closing out that pre-season competition, Fitzgibbon Cup, preparations for the National Hurling League, then starting that at the end of January and progressing that until the end of March. Taking a month for the club and then going back into the Munster championship and All-Ireland series and it all finishing at the end of August – that can probably never happen again. That was nuts!

"Jesus, t'would wear half a stone, it was so long. And no sooner finished and you had to turn to planning, literally two weeks later. It was round the clock, round the calendar.

"So a split season? I don’t think any inter-county panel should be back until January – January 2 in fact – let them at New Year’s Eve. No training on New Year’s Day. Anyone who does organise it should be shot! No training at all in December. Trust the players to come back in reasonable shape. And the fellas that don’t, they’ll pay the ultimate price – they won’t be picked."