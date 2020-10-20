Kiely keen to make up for lost time but 'extremely tough' task awaits

John Kiely has been forced to re-adjust to Covid-19 even more than most between his position as principal of Abbey CBS in Tipperary town and his role as Limerick hurling manager but you won't hear any complaining about him being busier than ever.

Kiely would normally have wound down his inter-county involvement before returning to school after the summer holidays but he finds himself in the thick of things on two fronts as the Treaty look to get their hands on Liam MacCarthy in a novel winter championship.

There's scarcely a man with more enthusiasm for what lies ahead, however, with his outlook echoing a plethora of Gaelic games supporters across the country who have been starved of inter-county action during an unprecedented global pandemic.

It will be radically different when they open the defence of their Munster title against Clare in Semple Stadium on Sunday with no supporters watching their every move at close quarters in Thurles but Kiely feels that it will make people appreciate sport all the more.

"By Jesus when we do get it back next year, please God, we will never forget the value of it, I can tell you that much. For the moment we have to live without it, that is it. It will be different, but we have to accept the fact that it is going to be different," the Limerick boss said.

Having helped Limerick end a 45-year famine when reaching the summit two years ago, Kiely knows the breadth of talent at his disposal is the envy of many managers and his squad "would've taken any type of format" this year as long as the action commenced.

Full-back Mike Casey will play no part having suffered a suspected cruciate knee ligament injury in recent weeks with Barry Nash expected to move to corner-back in a rejigged defence but they are otherwise in rude health on the eve of their mouth-watering provincial opener.

Some will say that an asterisk will accompany the winners of the 2020 championship given the turbulence encountered during a crazy season but the Galbally clubman insists that their "preparations haven't been diminished in any way".

"The quality of training hasn't been diminished in any way. The quality of competition for places on the team hasn't diminished in any way. Players want to play this competition. We want to play the 2020 hurling championship very much," he said.

"The Association has mirrored that determination over the last number of months in terms of its determination to play the competition and a virus hopefully isn't going to stop us from completing this year's championship, be Limerick in it or not in it.

"I've been looking forward to this now for months and months. There is that background of uncertainty out there but I can tell you within our camp, and within every other camp, there is a ferocious determination to get on with this competition."

It's "uncharted territory" for everyone over the coming weeks with Kiely admitting that they are "learning day to day" but there will be plenty of familiarity when they face their neighbours this weekend in a game which also doubles up as a league decider after that competition was stopped in its tracks in March when Covid started to take hold.

The trapdoor of a second chance will be there for the losers but the 48-year-old is not looking past Brian Lohan's side and expects hellfire and brimstone from the Banner.

A semi-final date against All-Ireland champions Tipperary is up for grabs and Kiely places little stock on rumours of Clare's demise minus Podge Collins and Colm Galvin.

"Anybody that knows anything about Clare and Limerick games over the last couple of decades, probably four decades and more, will know that you wouldn't want to make any presumptions about anything because you could be mistaken about what you might have made," Kiely remarked.

"I have been involved in enough Limerick teams where Clare have had the upper hand - I certainly won't be underestimating the challenge that lies ahead. It's a massive, massive challenge for us. They are a super outfit. We know them extremely well. They know us extremely well. We are very near neighbours and great rivals on the hurling field and long may that last. I guarantee you it's going to be an extremely tough challenge for us."

