Kiely insists he’s ‘happy’ but Red mist strikes again for winless Limerick

Kyle Hayes of Limerick leaves the field after being shown a red card, watched by his manager John Kiely during the clash against Waterford at Walsh Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Red mist descended as Limerick’s winless start to 2021 continued with Kyle Hayes given his marching orders late on for a striking incident which sparked a brawl as John Kiely’s 13-man Treaty side fell to Waterford in Walsh Park yesterday.

The discipline issue is clearly one that will have to be addressed as the All-Ireland champions reflect on their opening three league games which have yielded one draw and two defeats.

Frustrations boiled over as Hayes lashed out before bodies piled in with the All-Star defender shown a straight red card by Carlow referee Paud O’Dwyer, while Limerick colleague Will O’Donoghue and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett also received yellow cards.

Having earlier had a red card brandished to Seamus Flanagan in the 28th minute following an off-the-ball incident involving Conor Gleeson, things went from bad to worse for the All-Ireland champions as they suffered defeat for the second week in succession.

Hayes and Flanagan look set to face one-match suspensions and miss their Allianz HL round 4 clash with Cork on June 5 – a precursor to their Munster SHC semi-final meeting a month later – but Kiely couldn’t comment on either incident.

“I didn’t see the incident with Seamus for the first half, all eyes were on the far side. The same for Kyle, there were 30 players in around there, a big melee, I’m sure there was something there but we’ll see on the tape,” Kiely said.

With All-Star defender Diarmaid Byrnes also handed a one-match ban for an incident after the final whistle in last week’s defeat to Galway, Kiely may have a discipline problem on his hands but he is not unduly worried with their league campaign to date.

“We’re making great strides and we’re very happy with the progress we’re making. In terms of our performance levels, I’m strongly of the opinion that we’re going in the right direction. We still have a lot of work to do but we have five weeks to get it right and we will.”

Kiely was without Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty due to a “small knock” and David Reidy was a late casualty due to an ankle injury picked up on Friday night, while veteran attacker Graeme Mulcahy resumes full training this week following an ankle problem.