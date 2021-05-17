Kiely fumes as Limerick’s unbeaten run comes to an end

So a triumph of Galway obstinacy at Pearse Stadium and a shot whistled over the heads of champions for whom this registered as a first defeat in 659 days.

Nothing that felt entirely epochal you understand in an empty ground, but enough to trigger a furious outburst from Limerick’s manager, John Kiely describing current refereeing interpretation of the rules as “at an all-time low”.

By this writer’s estimate, yesterday’s free-count was 22-13 in Galway’s favour, an imbalance that seemed to infuriate Kiely who accused the victors’ of sometimes “embarrassing” simulation in the tackle.

Much to process then on an unusually benign day – weather-wise at least – in Salthill and one suggesting that this summer’s script might not be destined to follow the settled, linear path so many have been inclined to prophesise.

Evan Niland’s remarkable haul of 14 points from 16 frees proved the foundation upon which victory was built, Galway’s first over Limerick since the 2017 National League semi-final.

They did so by going toe-to-toe with the reigning Munster, All-Ireland and National League champions, something Shane O’Neill’s men are better equipped physically to do than perhaps any other team on the horizon.

No sweeper in other words, no tactical mumbo-jumbo designed to disrupt Limerick’s usually routine authority around the middle third. In that, it felt a statement of sorts, but one duly overtaken by Kiely’s post-game anger.

Had the free count been a worry, he was asked. “I think it’s a worry for the game as much as it is a worry for us” he replied.

“Having seen two games now, I’d have major concerns as to where we are at in this. It does appear that the game has changed in the last four months whilst we’ve all been at home and somebody decided to take the tackle out of the game.

“I’d love to know who they were and when that was decided.

“Because we had nobody here watching the game today and in 12 months’ time, we are not going to have anybody here watching if it’s 36 frees they are going to be sitting down to watch and however number of restarts – maybe 60 – and however number of sidelines.

“I think the people at home today were saved €20 because that wasn’t a spectacle that anybody would like to be a part of.”

As to his charge of Galway players simulating injury, Kiely elaborated thus:

“When a player has the ball and they run at you and throw themselves on the ground and they’re roaring and shouting, that’s embarrassing” he said. “And that’s not part of the game.”

Simulation?

“Simulation, yeah. Some clear examples, a couple were very embarrassing. None of us want to see that brought in as part of our game, you know.

“But why have we come to the point where we had such a fantastic game that everybody was enjoying and now we’re in a situation where we’re having deep conversations about rules?

“It’s so disappointing and, listen, we had players today who were being physically held from running. An opposition player even hurt himself, trying to prevent a player from running.

“It was in open view of our umpires and our linesmen, our fourth official and our referee and they couldn’t see it and it persisted throughout.

“And yet a player can put a hand in on a tackle and within a split second it’s a free!”

This always looked a fixture likely to imperil Limerick’s remarkable unbeaten run stretching back to that unexpected 2019 All-Ireland semi-final win by Kilkenny.

Galway after all came closest to putting Kiely’s men on the canvas in last year’s semi-final, the sides level entering injury-time only for Limerick to ease home by scoring the final three points of the evening.

Much like that Croke Park nail-biter, this was largely an exercise in sparring from distance, both teams competent in accumulating scores from out the country.

But Limerick couldn’t have been happy to reach the first water-break with just a solitary point on the board from play, only Peter Casey raising a flag to supplement David Reidy’s efficient free-taking.

Galway, accordingly, led 0-8 to 0-4 by the time Gearóid Hegarty got in on the act, the 2020 ‘Hurler of the Year’ powering forward for a magnificent 24th-minute point that seemed to spark something in his colleagues.

Because three minutes later, it was another Hegarty charge creating the opening for Seamus Flanagan to beat Eanna Murphy at his near post for a Limerick goal.

That made it 0-10 to 1-5, but Galway got to half-time with a three points advantage (0-14 to 1-8), Kiely’s concerns reflected in the arrival of both Aaron Gillane and Darragh O’Donovan for the resumption.

The home team had by now lost the impressive David Burke to a hamstring pull and, though two brilliant Gillane points and others from Hegarty and Peter Casey improved the champions’ scoring output, Niland’s frees meant they simply could not rein the Westerners in.

Conor Whelan was having an outstanding game in the Galway attack and the 49th minute arrival off the bench of Joe Canning seemed to steel them even further.

It was the Portumna wizard’s charging run out of defence that set up Cathal Mannion for an over-the-shoulder masterpiece on the hour and, soon after, Canning himself was nailing a monster free from just outside his own ‘45.

He would add a sublime injury-time score from play too, Galway easing home with just one flicker of panic when Flanagan blocked down an attempted Eanna Murphy clearance.

Their manager, O’Neill, denied that the scalp of his native county had prized status for Galway, suggesting flatly: “It isn’t something we discussed at all.”

Kiely, meanwhile, was unequivocal about the need for an instant Limerick response.

“We have to bounce back and respond to today’s performance and all our focus now for the next seven days will be completely on that” he declared. “It will have to internalise for us to produce a decent performance next weekend. We’ll have to go after it!”

SCORERS – Galway: E Niland 0-14 (14f), C Whelan 0-3, D Burke, C Mannion, J Canning 0-2 (1f) each, B Concannon, J Mannion, N Burke 0-1 each. Limerick: D Reidy 0-8 (7f), A Gillane 0-4 (2f), S Flanagan 1-0, P Casey, G Hegarty 0-2 each, D Byrnes 0-1 (f).

GALWAY – E Murphy 6, S Loftus 6, G McInerney 7, J Fitzpatrick 7, A Tuohey 6, P Mannion 7, F Burke 7, D Burke 7, C Mannion 8, J Cooney 6, E Niland 8, B Concannon 6, J Mannion 7, N Burke 7, C Whelan 8. Subs: J Coen 7 for D Burke (35 mins), D Morrissey 6 for Loftus (47 mins), J Canning 8 for J Cooney (49 mins), S Cooney 6 for Tuohey (49 mins), J Flynn 6 for J Mannion (55 mins).

LIMERICK – N Quaid 7, A Costello 6, D Morrissey 7, R English 6, D Byrnes 6, K Hayes 7, B Nash 7, W O’Donoghue 7, B O’Grady 5, G Hegarty 7, C Lynch 6, D Reidy 7, C O’Neill 5, S Flanagan 7, P Casey 7. Subs: D O’Donovan 6 for O’Grady (half-time), A Gillane 8 for O’Neill (half-time), B Ryan 6 for English (55 mins), A Breen 6 for Casey (60 mins), T Morrissey for Reidy (63 mins).

Ref – J Owens (Wexford).