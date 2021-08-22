| 14.4°C Dublin

Kiely finds the right set up to keep classy Limerick purring

Brendan Cummins

expert view

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

When you pore over the highlights of that game, there are so many brilliant things to admire. Cian Lynch’s incredible skill. Limerick’s bloodlust if there was even a sniff of a goal chance. Their sheer ruthlessness in choking the life from Cork before they could ever really get a foothold in the game.

They’ve have plenty of opportunities to get the silver polish out over the last few seasons but it hasn’t dimmed their desire one iota on the evidence of yesterday’s game.

There were obvious comparisons with Kilkenny’s performance in the 2008 final and the similarities between those two teams won’t stop there. Limerick are already a side for the ages.

