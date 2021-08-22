Kiely finds the right set up to keep classy Limerick purring

When you pore over the highlights of that game, there are so many brilliant things to admire. Cian Lynch’s incredible skill. Limerick’s bloodlust if there was even a sniff of a goal chance. Their sheer ruthlessness in choking the life from Cork before they could ever really get a foothold in the game.

They’ve have plenty of opportunities to get the silver polish out over the last few seasons but it hasn’t dimmed their desire one iota on the evidence of yesterday’s game.

There were obvious comparisons with Kilkenny’s performance in the 2008 final and the similarities between those two teams won’t stop there. Limerick are already a side for the ages.

And right now, it’s hard to bet against them moving deeper into the ‘greatest team’ conversation.

But what underpinned their whole performance was their brilliant – and brave – tactical set-up.

John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and the rest of the Limerick backroom team deserve huge credit for identifying and executing a system of play that would stifle Cork’s biggest asset – their pace.

For the 70-plus minutes, the Limerick half-back line and two midfielders were superb in denying Cork the thing they desired most. Kieran Kingston’s side needed space to make their speed count so Limerick set up in such a way that removed the room to run and thus ensured the game would be played on their terms.

And like Tipperary, Cork learned what happens if you can’t find a way to keep them off balance.

Usually you’d like your defenders goal side of their men. But for the most part half-backs Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes stood on the stand side, taking away the option of a run into open country.

They were brave too in that they refused to be budged. If a Cork forward wandered away from them they’d let them go, preferring instead to hold their position.

It’s a system that requires great trust in your team-mates around you but they played it to perfection. Wherever Cork’s forwards went, there was traffic. And with no space, Cork could never use their speed.

Everything else grew from that clinical removal of Cork’s biggest asset. And that laid the foundation for Limerick to put on one of the great All-Ireland SHC final displays.

The game was done at half-time. Their 15-point lead was just two shy of what Kilkenny had managed by the short whistle in that awesome performance in 2008.

Cork had long since run out of ideas. Shane Kingston’s goal seemed to suggest for a minute that their running game might cause Limerick some trouble but it gave only false hope.

I didn’t think that style would work against this Limerick team during the week and it proved to be the case.

Cork got some joy from their puck-outs early on but Limerick soon pushed up and that put an end to that.

Too often, they went short and with Limerick sitting in wait, they were forced to go back to their goalkeeper. It was lateral and slow and gave Limerick ample time to set up. And when they did try and go forward, Limerick were just too physically strong.

Cork seemed to be coming out second best in all the tackles. If one Limerick man got a tackle in another player was soon on the scene to heap pressure on the Cork man in possession. They were ravenous.

The pressure told and soon Cork were making simple mistakes because of the amount of pressure being put on them. Handpasses were falling short and sometimes they needed a second touch to get the sliotar into the hand.

Their full-back line was left woefully exposed too. Although to be fair, Séamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane were getting such good service that there wasn’t much Robert Downey and Co could do. And with Mark Coleman often pulled out deep tracking Cian Lynch, that pair feasted on the space.

The other impressive thing about Limerick was their desire. It was perhaps best demonstrated by the last play of the game. With their third All-Ireland title in four years wrapped up, Gillane hit the post with his free. With nothing to play for a Limerick man was still first to react before Fergal Horgan blew it up.

It was a chastening day for Cork. The minor and under-20 All-Irelands will give them hope for what’s coming down the line but this will sting. Ger Millerick was a huge loss as he’d likely have tracked Lynch, who either scored or assisted 2-10 on another great day for Limerick hurling.

They aren’t done yet either. When you look at the age profile, you’d expect them to be around for another while. Gearóid Hegarty turns 27 this year. Gilllane, Lynch and Seán Finn are only 24. Kyle Hayes is 23 on his next birthday. Their average winning margin in the championship this year was ten points. And in the last two years they’ve won nine games by a cumulative total of 77 points. They are the team of today and they are likely the team of tomorrow too.