Kerry improve to quell Lilies as Kevin McDonald inspires Carlow and Down seal late win over Meath

Kerry 4-18 Kildare 2-16

Kerry garnered their first brace of league points after an 11-point swing during a dominant fourth quarter that finally quelled a strong Kildare challenge at a windswept Austin Stack Park, the Munster men winning 4-18 to 2-16.

The Lilywhites had built up a 1-6 to 0-2 lead by the 26th minute with Kevin Aherne getting their goal but Kerry rallied for the rest of the half.

Despite Shane Nolan having a penalty saved, Kerry added 1-4 with Fionán Mackessy finishing home a goal on the stroke of half-time. Kildare enjoyed a paltry 1-7 to 1-6 lead considering their dominance.

Against the wind, Kildare fired four points to go five clear. Colin Walshe then nipped in for a Kerry goal but Kildare responded with points from Gerry Keegan and James Burke.

Kerry came from 2-14 to 2-11 behind in the 47th minute to hit Kildare with a 2-7 to 0-2 run with Shane Conway and Shane Nolan (penalty) with goals while Podge Boyle hit three superb points as Kildare ran out of ideas.

SCORERS:

Kerry: S Conway 1-5 (0-2f); P Boyle 0-5; S Nolan 1-1 (1-0 pen); C Walsh, F Mackessy 1-0 each; C Harty 0-3; G Dooley 0-2; P Ahern, D Slattery 0-1 each.

Kildare: B Byrne (2f), G Keegan 0-4 each; K Aherne, D Qualter 1-0 each; J Sheridan 0-3 (2f, ‘65); P Dolan 0-2; J Travers, J Burke, S Ryan 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

KERRY – L Dee 7; S Weir 8, C O’Keeffe 7, E Leen 7; E Ross 6, M Boyle 7, C Walsh 9; M Leane 7, F Mackessy 8; P Ahern 5, P Boyle 8, C Harty 7, G Dooley 7, S Conway 8, S Nolan 7. Subs: D Slattery 7 for Ross (42), N Mulcahy 6 for Ahern (42), D O’Carroll 7 for M Boyle (59), F O’Sullivan 6 for Dooley (66), M Heffernan 6 for Walsh (73).

KILDARE – P McKenna 7; T Finnerty 6, S Leacy 7, S Christiansen 6; R Boran 7, C Derivan 6, P Dolan 8; C McCabe 7, J Travers; J Byrne 6, G Keegan 8, B Byrne 7; J Burke 6, J Sheridan 7, K Aherne 7. Subs: S Ryan 7 for Aherne (h-t), D Qualter 7 for Burke (inj, 48).

REF – N Wall (Cork).

****

Down 2-18 Meath 1-19

Down chalked up their second Division 2A win in Trim yesterday, and a three-in-row over Meath in the process with a 2-18 to 1-19 win.

A point from Meath corner-back Seán Geraghty had the teams’ level 1-18 to 2-15 on 63 minutes before the visitors finished in fine style with points from Oisín MacManus (free), Barry Trainor and Daithí Sands. Meath lone score in the same period came from Adam Gannon.

Down made a great start with a goal from Daithí Sands after three minutes and they were 1-3 to 0-1 clear by the 10th minute. Meath improved, with Jack Regan in scoring form, and they reduced the deficit to the minimum on 27 minutes, before a goal against the run of play from Chris Egan helped Down to a 2-9 to 0-11 interval lead.

A goal from Damien Healy two minutes into the second half boosted Meath hopes but they squandered chances at vital stages after that.

SCORERS:

Down: P Sheehan (4f), O MacManus (f) 0-5 each; D Sands 1-1; C Egan 1-0; C Woods 0-2 (2f); M Conlon, D Hughes, R McCusker, J McManus, B Trainor 0-1 each.

Meath: J Regan 0-12 (10f, 1 ’65); D Healy 1-0; N Potterton 0-2; M O’Sullivan, P Potterton, A Gannon, S Geraghty, E O Donnchadha 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

DOWN – S Keith 7; G Hughes 6, J McManus 7, T Murray 7; M Conlon 7, C Woods 8, C Teggart 7; D Hughes 7, C Egan 7; D Sands 7, P Sheehan 8, R McCusker 7; O MacManus 8, E Sands 6, L Savage 6. Subs: M Hughes 6 for G Hughes (43), B Trainor 6 for Egan (45), R Costello 6 for E Sands (51), P Doran 5 for Sheehan (65).

MEATH – C Ennis 6; S Geraghty 7, S Whitty 8, B McKeon 6; J Kelly 6, M Burke 6, S Brennan 7; D Reilly 6, P Potterton 6; M O’Sullivan 7, A Gannon 6, J Regan 8; N Potterton 7, D Healy 7, S Morris 7. Subs: C O’Sullivan 6 for N Potterton (43), G Murphy 6 for Burke (51), E Ó Donnchadha 7 for P Potterton (53), J Walsh 5 for Kelly (64).

REF – S Hynes (Galway).

****

Carlow 1-20 Westmeath 1-14

Kevin McDonald bagged 1-6 for Carlow as they pulled off a surprise 1-20 to 1-14 victory over visitors Westmeath at Dr Cullen Park yesterday – a result that throws Division 2A wide open.

McDonald was ably assisted by his Mount Leinster Rangers club-mate Chris Nolan, who hit 0-4 from play, as Carlow took early control.

McDonald hit the game’s opening three points, but Westmeath had reduced arrears to a single point (0-6 to 0-5) after 20 minutes.

Then a flurry of unanswered Carlow points from Fiacra Fitzpatrick, Conor Kehoe, Chris Nolan and Ted Joyce pulled the home side clear to lead 0-14 to 0-8 at half-time.

McDonald’s clever goal on the hour mark put his side into a nine-point lead and the Westmeath goal arrived from a penalty with the last action of the game from Jack Gillen.

Nine Carlow players shared in the scoring during a win that avenged their Kehoe Cup defeat to the Lake County.

SCORERS:

Carlow: J McDonald 1-6 (3f); C Nolan 0-4; J Kavanagh, J Doyle 0-2 each; F Fitzpatrick, C Kehoe, D Byrne, T Joyce, J M Nolan, B Tracey (f) 0-1 each.

Westmeath: J Gillen 1-6 (1-0 pen, 5f); K Doyle 0-3 (f); K Regan, A Clarke, D McNicholas, A Cox, C Doyle 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CARLOW – B Tracey 7; P Doyle 7, C Lawlor 7, M Doyle 7; J McCullagh 6, D Byrne 7, J Kavanagh 7; C Kehoe 6, F Fitzpatrick 6; J Doyle 6, C Nolan 8, K McDonald 9; D Tobin 5, J M Nolan 6, T Joyce 7.

Subs: P Coady for Tobin (63), S Treacy for Nolan (66), F O’Toole for Joyce (69), T Lawlor for Nolan (70+3).

WESTMEATH – N Conaty 6; D Egerton 6, C Shaw 7, S McGovern 6; A Craig 7, T Doyle 8, J Galvin 7; C Boyle 6, A Clarke 6; K Regan 5 J Boyle 5, N Mitchell 6; J Gillen 7, C Doyle 5, K Doyle 7.

Subs: D McNicholas 6 for Regan (16), A Cox 6 for McGovern (h-t), C McCormack 5 for C Doyle (50), J Bermingham for Galvin (57).

REF – M Kennedy (Tipperary)